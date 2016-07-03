International

New Delhi: The International Quds Day, an annual event held here on the last Friday of Ramadan in solidarity of Palestine and against Israel’s illegal occupation, was organised here on 1 July. A rally was held under the auspices of the National Council of Shia Ulama and Majlis Ulama-e-Hind at Jantar Mantar. Quds Day was initiated by the leader of the Islamic revolution of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979.

Speaking at the event, President of National Council of Shia Ulama, Maulana Mohsin Taqawi said, “The Palestinian conflict is not only a political matter for its victims but also a matter of concern for every Muslim across the globe. We should raise our voice against the Israeli genocide.”

Former Member of Parliament Mohammad Adeeb said, “Unfortunately India has stopped speaking against Israel due to political considerations. I demand that Muslims of India at least should speak up against Israel.”

Protesting along Muslims, a young Hindu social worker Abhimanyu said, “Any tyranny against humanity should be condemned and it is an irony that prominent Muslim countries do not spoke against Israel. I wonder why they are mum on Israel-Palestinian conflict in which innocents are getting killed.”

A memorandum was presented to the office of the Prime Minister of India by the protesters. It appealed that the Israeli regime should be pressurised to obey international laws and stop attacking innocent civilians in Gaza and West Bank. It complained that the United Nations was formed to protect the oppressed nations but it has become a stooge of America and Israel.

A large number of protesters held placards and shouted slogans like “Baitul Muqaddas ko azad karo” (Liberate Sacred Jerusalem). As part of the programme a rally was taken out from Jantar Mantar to Sansad Marg.