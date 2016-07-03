Community News

New Delhi: Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO) held a protest here at the Jantar Mantar on 1 July against the Israeli occupation of Palestine and in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protesters raised slogans and held placards against the human rights violations by Israel and for the independence of Palestine. Speakers condemned the Israeli occupation and injustices in Palestine since decades and flayed the international silence on the same. They said Palestinians are not allowed even to observe their religious rites and unarmed civilians are routinely gunned down and more and more of their lands are usurped to build Jewish settlements. They asked the world community to speak against this continued injustice and demanded the return to the Palestinians of their lands.