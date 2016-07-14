Education and Careers

A chance to give suggestions on National Policy of Education

This is a great opportunity to ensure our points are made and make a difference.
 
Please read the complete policy and give suggestions as it will help in making the education better.
 
Some Concerns and Challenges:
 
Poor quality of education.
 
Inappropriate curriculum
 
Lack of trained educators
 
Schools are not compliant to the prescribed norms. etc
 
Please email your suggestions to  nep.edu@gov.in by 31st July 2016
 
Please visit the site for more info on the policy. 
http://mhrd.gov.in/nep-new
 
National Policy on Education - Draft 
http://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Inputs_Draft_NEP_2016.pdf
 
(received from K.H. MUSTAFA)
