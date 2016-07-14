Education and Careers
A chance to give suggestions on National Policy of Education
This is a great opportunity to ensure our points are made and make a difference.
Please read the complete policy and give suggestions as it will help in making the education better.
Some Concerns and Challenges:
Poor quality of education.
Inappropriate curriculum
Lack of trained educators
Schools are not compliant to the prescribed norms. etc
Please email your suggestions to nep.edu@gov.in by 31st July 2016
Please visit the site for more info on the policy.
National Policy on Education - Draft
(received from K.H. MUSTAFA)