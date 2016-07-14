Education and Careers

This is a great opportunity to ensure our points are made and make a difference.

Please read the complete policy and give suggestions as it will help in making the education better.

Some Concerns and Challenges:

Poor quality of education.

Inappropriate curriculum

Lack of trained educators

Schools are not compliant to the prescribed norms. etc

Please email your suggestions to nep.edu@gov.in by 31st July 2016

Please visit the site for more info on the policy.

National Policy on Education - Draft

(received from K.H. MUSTAFA)