Kashmir has been bleeding for a solution to the conflict which will fulfill the aspirations of its people, a solution that can satisfy their 'collective conscience' a term India understands more, writes Faizaan Bhat from Srinagar

Srinagar (16 July 2016): It was in March 2015 that Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time, earlier he served from November 2002 to November 2005. Before forming government there was huge debate in the national media as well as in local media whether PDP (Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party) will form government in alliance with BJP or not. Both the parties were supposedly considered poles apart.

PDP which during elections campaigned against “fascist hindutva” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and appealed people to vote in favour of PDP to keep BJP out of the Kashmir valley. Alas! PDP fell for power lust and joined hands with BJP.

The PDP led government has blinded by power ever since. It kept toeing BJP’s Islamophobic line. Beef was banned, yoga exercise was implemented in Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir.

In Handwara, when a girl alleged molestation by an army personnel, the girl and her family was put through hell and the victim was detained for days no end. Resistance leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was put under house arrest. Mirwaiz Umer Farooq was not allowed to lead Friday prayers many times and on important festive day Eid he was also put under house arrest.

Jammu And Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested more than five times in one month. His family, and even locality was harassed. The ruling party tried to malign his image, character for his role in uniting resistance leaders and their stand against separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits. The ruling party claimed that he is doing it on behest of Opposition party National Conference to topple the government.

The resistance leader who is known for his integrity, character and role in resistance movement was even called 'frustrated' by PDP youth president Waheed Para on Zee news when he visited house of Zahid who was martyred in Udhampore for allegedly transporting beef while it was banned.

The same youth leader who in present situation is known for tarnishing image of Kashmir in Indian universities during 2008-10 agitations and doesn't work on ground in present grave situation of Kashmir.

Few days back Hizb commander Burhan Wani was killed which left the whole valley in deep shock. More than three lakh people attended his funeral. Lakhs of people more than people who attended Mufti's funeral. Valley saw pro azaadi, Pro Burhan, anti India protest demonstrations. More than forty people have been martyred, more than hundred people lost vision, and thousands of people got injured. in anger people attacked police stations.

PDP leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Naeem Akhtar have requested resistance leaders, people to restore peace and normalcy. But how can normalcy and peace be achieved when security forces are killing unarmed people? How can normalcy be achieved when our girls like in Handwara are molested by army personnel? How can peace and normalcy be achieved when Hindutva fascist BJP is part of the govt? How can peace and normalcy be restored when Kashmiris are on the road demanding for “azaadi from occupation”?

If they really want peace and normalcy in valley they should solve Kashmir issue which will bring whole South Asia in peace. Or it will continue to kill lakhs of people as has been happening since 1947.