The Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi, invites applications for Research Fellowships for writing books for the year 2016 on any subject having relevance or connection with the Parliament or Parliamentary democracy.

Fellowship details:

· Number of fellowships: 21 (twenty-one)

· The duration of the Fellowships will be of two years with no extension to be granted.

· The total amount of each Fellowship will be maximum Rs. 10 lakh, plus Rs. 50,000/- as contingency allowance.

· The amount sanctioned to a Fellow will be disbursed in installments, subject to satisfactory progress of the project and recommendation of the Fellowship Committee to that effect.

· Selected Fellows will be given access to the Parliament Library for their research work. Those who had applied for the Lok Sabha Research Fellowships earlier in 2013 and 2016 may apply afresh, if they so desire.



Eligibility:

· The scholar must be a person with an outstanding academic record in any discipline relevant to parliamentary studies or should be an expert in her/his own domain.

How to apply:

· The duly-completed applications may be sent to the Joint Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No.128, Parliament Library Building, New Delhi-110 001

· The soft copy of the completed application form along with all supporting documents may also be forwarded at pprls@sansad.nic.in.



Last date: 31st August, 2016.

Visit: http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_31201_12_1617b.pdf

or http://loksabha.nic.in

(Received from Association SNAP, A Social Network For Assistance to People, www.snapbengal.org)