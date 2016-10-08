Press Statements

New Delhi (8 October 2016): In the inaugural session of the Indian International Islamic Academic Conference, president Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Sayed Jalauddin Umri said that the Islam’s direction of freedom of religion was a revolutionary concept in the field of Knowledge. Islam asserted on the way of debates, discussions and preaching for conveying the message rather than forcing anyone for it. It was a revolutionary things in the field of knowledge. He was addressing the session at India Islamic Cultural Centre on Saturday. This two day conference is organized by Student Islamic Organization of India in order to address the issues of Indian society through Islamic perspectives and Islamic creative intervention into the academic discourse.

Describing the importance of education and knowledge, He said that the knowledge develops human being. It enable the human being to serve humanity. It increases status of human being to the angel. Those communities and nations who are leading the world are developed in the field of knowledge. Urging the youth and students to match the present standard in research, He explored that Islam is based on nature and reason and Its teaching appeals to the human nature and reason.

Addressing the gathering, Renowned Islamic Scholar Salman Husaini Nadwi who is the dean of Sharia Department, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulema, urged students and youth to follow the prophetic role model and to sacrifice the life in the way of Islam. He also criticized modern ideolo.gies secularism, liberalism and communism. He took on the US government for military aggression in Afghanistan, Syrian and Middle East. . He also emphasized on the revival of Islam.

Praising the conference, Ameen Usmani, general secretary of Islamic Fiqh Academy, said that all the themes and topics is going to be discussed in the conference is significantly relevant to the time. He emphasized on the change. He further said that Muslim community needs to be strong ideologically then only we can make analysis of our past and design the plan for the future.

Zafarul-Islam Khan, Editor-in-Chief of Milli Gazette, criticized the present situation of the Muslim community for its backwardness and called for self-introspection. He said that Muslims hardly bag noble prizes in any field. The Muslim community, whcih should lead the world, keeps away from its responsibilities, research and the sacrifices. He said this is the age of pen not sword.

Professor Dietrich Reetz, University of Berlin, said that Prophet Mohammed’s the constitution of Madeena is an example of tolerance, integration and pluralism in Islam. He also argued that Globalization should not be limited to the economic activities and but also to others including religion. On a question he said that there is biased about Muslims and Islam in Media that should be solved by the communication.

Professor Mohsin Usmani, Former Professor, English and Foreign Languages University, said that there is no difference between Islamic education and modern education. The only difference of education is beneficial and non-beneficial knowledge. The progress and development of Muslim Ummah depends on science and technology. Muslim should compete with other community in science technology. He also criticized the Arab ruler for not developing science and technology in their country rather relying on western world.

The session was also addressed by Dr. Eric Winkle Faculty, Ibn Arabi Foundation. He shed light on the philosophy and contribution of Ibn-ul-Arabi.