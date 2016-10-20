National

BJP, historically and strategically, is known for its communal tactics in elections. This party exhibits and validates its motto, times and again, that it is born and existing to ensure communal divide in united India. More than anything else, it bases its whole strategies and planks on communal and religious issues primarily and loudly. More often than not, they have succeeded in their advertent efforts, and that strengthens their belief of political success in India on the basis of communal and religious divide and discrimination. Nothing more requires to understand and describe the character of BJP than the fact of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) being their ideologue.

Let alone history of Independent India which has remarkable communal milestones fabricated and achieved by BJP, this present tenure of theirs is full of conflagrated and boisterouscommunal events including man-slaughtering inter alia other boastful accomplishments. Since Mr. Modi occupied the office as PM, there have been series of events and incidents one after another, carried out by BJP directly or by their political offshoots, allies, and other hardcore Hindutva organizations.All communal parties and groups have raised their heads after BJP came in power as if they had been craving for this rule and India were no longer a secular and pluralistic country. The constitution seems irrelevant at many times and occasions in the present dispensation at the centre.

The series of events unfolded with Ghar-Wapsi and love Jihad followed by Beef row and slaughtering because of that, Ram Mandir, killings of Kalburgi, Dhabolkar, &Pansaare, suicide of Rohit Vemula, clamor and drama in JNU, Nationalism vs Anti-nationalism, and now agenda of Uniform Civil Code. This government is exquisitely characterized and ornamented by such unruly and unwarranted furors. Each of these issues has been beautifully crafted and organized at some strategically important points of time. Like others, the agenda of Uniform Civil Code has been handpicked by BJP in view of upcoming assembly elections in UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In Punjab, they have no chance of securing any respectable position. Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah have this outstanding and unique track record of exploiting any and every measures to win elections. And, therefore, given this quality, they are at the helm of power in Indian realpolitik. Gujarat is the most remarkable testimony of their skills of winning elections which culminated ultimately into putting them in top slots of power.

Despite several important and burning developmental and economic issues, the BJP government which came into power largely in the name of development of country, chose instead to pick up communal, religious, and sentimental issues to instigate a section of Indian societies and fuel their communal frenzy in order to project and reaffirm their Hindutva image. Sans Hindutva image, BJP cuts a sorry figure with no developmental and progressive feathers in their cap.Same time the government knows its priority and expectation of people from them well, and therefore there have been smartly designed slogans like Swachh Bharat, Jan DhanYujna, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Digital India, etc. in between to push this fact of their accountability and discharge of responsibilities towards developmental expectation of Indian people in general. Although, their main agenda and prime strategy has been kindling the communal sentiment of their core voters by Hindutva cards.

Government has nothing commendable in terms of growth and development of country in last two years, so they needed this time again some powerful communal tool to consolidate Hindu votes in assembly elections of UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur specifically. After losing Bihar, BJP doesn’t want to afford any sort of lapses which might result in electoral loss. In Bihar they failed mainly owing to non-consolidation of Hindu votes at large and the elections finally shaped into caste-orientation. If cast cards play prominence in UP this time, BJP will have to bite the dust which they know well. They require to turn the whole arena of these elections wherein votes should divide along religious lines, not castes. So, in order to consolidate Hindu votes they have discovered two very important and powerful tools—Surgical Strike and Uniform Civil Code.

Uniform Civil Code is the way to ensure the elimination of Muslim Personal Law, and this will reinforce the Hindutva image of BJP among their voters specifically and among Hindus in general. Muslim Personal Laws are codified under Shariat Application Act which came into force in 1937. The Shariat Application Act mandates aspect of Muslim social life such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family relations. These laws are neither hindrance to country’s growth nor are detrimental to Indian Constitution. But, why is BJP so interested in it? Because, they have to prove their being a Hindutva party. Muslim are specifically not having personal laws in India. There other laws for other communities like Hindu Succession Act of 1956, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1939, Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, etc. Freedom of Religion is part of Fundamental Rights which are guaranteed by the Constitution.

There are numerous more important issues to focus for the government. Recently India has ranked 97 out of 118 countries on the Global Hunger Index, and our PM doesn’t consider it significant and urgent enough to speak on, instead he is choosing to speak on Uniform Civil Code which doesn’t actually hamper India’s growth. Hopefully like Bihar, the voters of UP, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will understand the tact of BJP and disapprove of BJP’s communal and hatred planks in upcoming assembly elections.

Sarwar Alam is based in Mumbai and can be reached at sarwarsms$gmail.com