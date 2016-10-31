National

Debates on nationalism are taking place in our country. Some sections of the mainstream media wish to decide who is nationalist and who is anti-national. People are jailed on the charge of “sedition” even when they only meant to criticise the government, not the nation.

Two major anti-national events occurred this past Independence Day: firstly, Hindu Mahasabha observed 15 August as ‘Black Day’ and protested against the constitution. Mahasabha also demanded the declaration of a formal Hindu Rashtra. Second, ‘Akhand Bharat Smruti Divas’ was organized at RSS headquarters in Nagpur for the first time in history. Niether Hindu Mahasabha was booked under sedition law nor was the RSS dubbed anti-national.





On 29 December 2015, former national executive of RSS and present national general secretary of BJP, Ram Madhav, wrote, “Akhand Bharat is people-centric Idea. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh will form a ‘cultural nation’ on the basis of mutual goodwill and shared historical ties (Indus Valley Civilization).” When Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar calls Pakistan “hell” and Sangh calls for the expulsion of the Bangladeshi “infiltrators”, how come Akhand Bharat will be achieved without war and bloodshed?

History of RSS’ Hindu Rashtra: RSS claims to be a social and nationalist organisation. It has a mission: Creation of Hindu Rashtra (Hindu State) and building Akhand Bharat (Undivided India). Sangh was born with these ideologies aiming to reorganise Hindu community and nurture it by ingraining its ethos ‘Hindu Nationalism’. The real predecessor of RSS is the Hindu Mahasabha founded by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He coined the term ‘Hindutva’ which refers to an ideology seeking to establish the hegemony of Hindus and the Hindu way of life.

There were many Hindutva ideologues present in Indian National Congress party, like Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, etc., who ploughed its seeds on the Indian soil which BJP reaps now. Even after the banning of RSS three times during the the 49 years of Congress rule, RSS grew as the largest volunteer organisation claiming to have approximately 57,000 shakhas (centres) and 17,000 schools (Saraswati Shishu Mandirs) across India.

According to Savarkar, the word ‘Hindu’ does not denote religion, but nationality. All those for whom ‘Bharat’ is a holy land and who share its cultural history are Hindus.

The second supreme leader of RSS, M.S. Golwalkar, wrote a book, “We, or Our Nationhood Defined”. It is considered the sacred scripture of Sangh, which eulogizes fascists like Hitler and Mussolini. The ideology of the Sangh is based on this book, but ironically, after 81 years, in 2006, RSS disowned this book. RSS claimed that this book does not reflect Golwalkar’s views. Instead, it is a translation of G.D Savarkar’s book ‘Rashtra Mimansa’. G.D. Savarkar was the brother of Vinayak Savarkar and founder of ‘Abhinav Bharat’.

RSS has a habit of disowning its people and organisations after tasks gets fulfilled or they find themselves in a soup. Sangh first disowned its integral member Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. It is remarkable to note that Gandhi was murdered because he “betrayed” India according to RSS.

A few years after Partition, Golwarkar said in 1956, “Our motherland has been partitioned… We have to pledge resolutely not to rest content until we have wiped out this blot.”

This constitutes the main reason for the RSS along with Hindu Mahasabha to eliminate Father of the Nation who according to them had failed the idea of Akhand Bharat. After the framing of the Constitution of India, the dream of RSS to make ‘Hindustan’ a Hindu Rashtra also lay shattered.

There was strong rejection in Sangh circles to the secular constitution of India. RSS wrote in their mouthpiece, Organiser, “But in our constitution, there is no mention of that unique constitutional development in ancient Bharat... To this day his laws as enunciated in the Manusmriti excite the admiration of the world and elicit spontaneous obedience and conformity. But to our constitutional pundits that means nothing”.

This continued to be an RSS refrain. On March 10, 2000, RSS chief K.S Sudarhsan said, “Throw away the outdated Indian Constitution which speaks of British legacy.” On 20 June, 2016, Sangh Pracharak K. N. Govindacharya said, “We will rewrite the Constitution to reflect Bharatiyata.”

Those who oppose the constitution of India should be called anti-nationals and traitors. But no one takes notice of the ‘Sangh Parivar’, which wants to scrap and abolish the constitution altogether.

What will happen if India becomes Hindu Rashtra?

RSS wants to reshape India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, in which a constitution based on Manusmriti and Vedic laws will govern the nation. India will then be called Bharat or Hindustan.



1. A majoritarian rule will be established and no member of minorities will be allowed to lead the nation.

2. The tricolor will be discarded and the saffron flag will be adopted. Saying ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and singing original version of “Vande Matram” will be made compulsory.

3. According to Sangh’s family members like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Christians and Muslims will be sent to the countries ruled by their respective religions. Those Muslims and Christians who want to stay will undergo ‘Ghar Wapsi’ or proselytisation. Even if ‘Soft Hindutva’ is adopted, Muslims will face severe discrimination and oppression.

4. Pakistan will be considered as enemy state and Bangladeshi infiltrators will be evicted by force.

5. Education system will be completely saffronized and Sanskrit will be declared as national language. If not, Sanskrit will be made compulsory for all Indians to learn and read ancient Hindu mythological texts.

6. Hinduism will be transformed into Hindutva with extremism as its core and the theocratic caste system will be revived.

7. As per Manu’s laws, women will be devoid of rights. A patriarchal system will rule society, e.g., while performing namkarm and jatkarm (rituals), Vedic mantras are not to be recited by women, because they lack strength and knowledge of Vedic texts. Women are impure and represent falsehood.

8. All the sectarian reservations will be abolished. The special social, cultural and economic rights given to religious minorities will be abolished.

9. ‘Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act’ will be imposed throughout the country and beef will be completely banned. Eating habits of Indians will also be governed by law.

10. As an outcast, Dalits will be considered slaves, and raping of Dalit women will not be considered a criminal act.