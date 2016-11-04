Analysis

By Musharraf Alam Zauqi

We are slowly moving to the glacier of death. Imagine if a few of us suddenly disappear. Then slowly incidents of disappearance increase. Imagine one day our population decreases from 1300 million to 1000 million. Then imagine someone perceives that this population is like stinking, lifeless corpes covered by huge slabs of ice.

Then imagine this decreasing population praying, like a corpse, for its death - just like a frightened Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights calling his beloved’s soul. Imagine, these are you and me and all of us thrown into the Nazi gas chambers – to die.

There is a scene in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's The Gulag Archipelago where a man is walking with his wife. Suddenly, a stranger calls him and says he just wants him for two minutes. That man walking with his wife does not know that these “two minutes” may extend to 20 years or that after these “two minutes” he will be packed off to the planet of death, far away from his world because death sentence has already been pronounced against him for speaking against the government.

When Ziaul Haq ruled Pakistan, story-writer Naeem Arwi in his story, “Masaafaton kee hijrat” (migration of distances), had expressed such fear and anguish. Speaking truth was a taboo, rather speech itself was forbidden.

Fear ruled India during the Emergency clamped by Indira Gandhi but there were protesters and the press played a big role in these protests.

A leader of Rihai Manch in Lucknow has been severely thrashed by police for protesting against the Bhopal encounter. And now Information & Broadcasting Ministry of Venkaiah Naidu has clamped a one-day ban on NDTV. The reason: The government thinks NDTV’s reporting of Pathankot was dangerous. In other words, those who stand with the government are guiltless.

If you speak you are a criminal.

If you side with the Muslims, you are a criminal.

If you raise your voice for freedom of speech, you are a criminal.

If you are not with Modi, you are both a sinner and criminal.

During Indira’s Emergency, the press continued to protest. In today’s undeclared Emergency, there is no media worth its name except NDTV. Media speaks the Modi language. This is the time to stand with NDTV. Let such a fire ignite on social media that whole India wakes up and listens.

Emergency is already here. We are disappearing slowly like Najeeb. We may be called tomorrow to a barren mountain and killed there. Let TV channels and journalists, who speak truth, court government’s anger. The mouth of the glacier of death is open in front of us. If we do not wake up now, there will be no tomorrow to wake upto.

Death is nearer than any time in the past.

Histories of cruel and wicked rulers from Hitler to Idi Amin are known to us. These tyrants trampled upon all values and ethics in order to build their empires of fear. They turned everything lawful into unlawful.

Today, we have lost one Najeeb. Tomorrow, thousands of Najeebs will disappear. Today, a few prisoners are being murdered, tomorrow thousands will face the same fate and none will speak. Those who speak against injustice and barbarism will have retreated behind their closed doors fearing some untoward incident which may extinguish their lives.

Today a channel has been gagged in the name of freedom of speech. Tomorrow, such channels will be closed down for ever. Will anyone dare speak the truth then, while outfits like RSS will have a field day to purvey poison and burn whatever they do not like.

It is time we stood up in our thousands, lakhs and crores…. Else, another frightening page will be added to history. We will start decreasing. Our disappearances will become serial. We will lose voice. Our story will be lost.

To sum up: Rajkamal Jha, Editor of the Indian Express, said the other day after the Prime Miniser’s speech in the Ramnath Goenka Awards functions: selfie journalists cannot be the standard of journalism. Jha said that once when a journalist was praised by a minister, Goenka lost no time to sack him. A glimpse of good journaslism was seen in the same function when Akshay Mukul of the Times of India refused to accept an award from the hands of Mr. Modi saying that the mere imagination of him taking an award from Modi makes his life hell.

Dilip Arun of Sitamarhi, Bihar, has sent a letter to the President of India asking him which is the last window in the country where a dying man can beg for his life? Life will be worse than death if the window of freedom of speech is closed.

(Translated from Urdu by Zafarul-Islam Khan. The author is a well-known Urdu littérateur and novelist)