The fallout of Kashmir 2016 will continue to haunt India. What is even worse the surgical strike and war hysteria may even eventually change into real war with Pakistan. The slide from 9/11 to Parliament attack December 13, 2001 falls into that pattern. India had mobilized its huge army to attack Pakistan. The attack on the Parliament was real but Afzal Guru was hanged for what is notoriously called “collective conscience” for being the agent of Special Task Force in Kashmir. There is little that collective conscience has to do with introspection on such a serious matter as waging a war! As leaders of a country do not introspect being preoccupied with their party interest and ideology the short term course of war overwhelms all other consideration. President George Bush waged a war against Iraq on bogey of a nonexistent weapon of mass destruction in possession of Sadam Hussein and his being an ally of Osama bin Laden so is PM Modi possessed by Pakistan being a mother ship of terrorism and is edging towards war. He and his party have not bothered like the Congress party that after every few years Pakistan is subjected to horrible attacks of bombing and shooting on school children, cadets of trainee policemen, worshippers of all groups of Muslims as well as non Muslims. The leaders BJP party are also peddling the same RSS ideology. Lt. Col Prasad Purohit has gone on record that if he and his Abhinav Bharat give two examples of terrorism Israel would extend recognition of the Hindutva right wing government taking shape in Delhi and give sanctuary to the extremist Hindus and allow them to open their consulate in Tel Aviv, besides supplying arms, like pellet guns, perhaps. Was this also shared with the commander in chief of the army and the Prime Minister of India? If the army can condone Purohit because he was doing what he was allowed to do (counter insurgency and counterterrorism) then the next question is did the army or government also allow him to plot the rubbishing of the Constitution of Indian Republic in favour of the tempting offers of Israel?



Bhopal Encounter : Shoes - Same Pinch.

The Nazi leader Hermann Wilhelm Goering put it this way: “Naturally the common people don’t want war… That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.” [1] The Hindutva leaders of Modi government not only want to attack Pakistan but they would emulate Israel and occupy the remaining part of Kashmir in the hands of Pakistan. Before the next war we have enough time to ponder over not only this esteemed observation of an officer who served Hitler for long and was the real architect of all wars of Hitler and his Nazism.

For seven years the tribunals continued the ban on SIMI without giving any proof. What it was remained unavailable to no one. Then came Delhi court judge who asked the government to give even a single proof or else she would lift the bann and she did. Then the radicalized Muslims were “a single tree in a forest”. So Delhi High Court judge Geeta Mittal on August 6, 2008 dismissed the case. Since then there is no increase in the radicalized Muslims anywhere in India and yet the hangover of war continues. Since then Muslims of India have been sailing on even keel of the ship that that is their nation. At home front the ‘enemies’ within have become Banqo’s ghost for the modern day Macbeths. Every time there is bomb blast it is SIMI behind according to the media. Within just over a month of the order of the Dehli court there was a mammoth bomb blast in Bhiku chowk of Malegaon September 29, 2008 and it was blamed on SIMI.It turned out to be the handiwork of Abhinav Bharat and the serving army man Lt Col Prasad Purohit and more from the army retired as well as serving. Thousands of pamphlets of Abhinav Bharat were also been distributed to the army personnel. The hunt for SIMI not only continues but the war seems to be nearer than any time in the past. However, the subtle preparation is on for UP and other states which go to polls soon. For the banners in India are not meant for potential buyers of arms “Made in India.” Under the banners it is written on another that “the wretchedness of UP people” will be cured by what is on the major banner above: “We will kill you. Will definitely kill you. But with the guns made by us. Bullets also made by us. The time also will be of our choice. Only the land will be yours.” The last clause may refer to Kashmir where owning land is a grouse of Hindutva. But in UP and as now in Bhopal the hideout will be yours. Thus the war preparation is binary.

The Bhopal fake encounter is remarkably murkier. Spine chilling recording of the fake encounter shows a well defined conspiracy hatched in cold blooded intention to kill for a calculated objective. A police officer shouts at other cops to kill even as a victim in blue raises his arm and pleads with the cops not to fire and other victims give sign of surrender.

There is clear evidence that many encounters involving Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs like in Punjab under KPS Gill, and Gujarat under Modi sarkar and now like in Bhopal under Hindutva regime were and are fake encounters. They were mostly based on the extremist rightwing Hindutva ideology. But the gravamen of it is that people in uniform of police and security forces and intelligence officers are committing crimes against humanity in the mistaken belief that their self righteousness is patriotism. Killing Muslims ipso facto is demonstration of Hindutva ideology in action. Blaming Students Islamic Movement of India is the fig leaf that could hardly conceal the truth.

What happened in Bhopal on Monday October 31, 2016 was by all accounts a fake encounter most defiantly justified ipso facto and Machiavellian antecedents carefully crafted. Notwithstanding this what transpired at the hillock was a set up. Many will be surprised to note each of the details that the jail breakers had shaped the keys with tooth brush, used a ladder made of bed sheet, that any inquiry if made will be into how the jail break could take place and not into the deaths of the eight. That part is very sensitive because India is almost at war with Pakistan and has the freedom of immunity in matters of war like situation.

The leaders of BJP and in equal measure of Abhinav Bharat believe in “inventing threats” by the use of the tactic of offensive movement as best defensive protection of the nation! They also do not believe in sharing the same nation with the others who are unlike them. They pride in being akin to Jews rather than homegrown fellow Indians who happen to be by birth Muslim. Whose terminology is that of taking revenge at the time of their choice and not giving any chance to the victims and terminating them as “rodents” and worms?

What would a court in any part of the world say to clips:

“Paanch toh mar gye (Five have already died)” to which another responded, “niptado sab (finish all of them)” [the remaining three still in the custody]. [The conversation is between cops on the field and the control room of the superior police officers.] [2]

