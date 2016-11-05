National

In the midst of the prevailing mayhem, the danger is that Prime Minster Modi and his associates might have learned wrong lessons from the Gujarat Massacre of 2002.

And then news of the Bhopal encounters of 8 suspected terrorists came. Every right thinking person is asking questions. The exceptions are those who enjoy and celebrate every Muslim killing whether it occurs in Pakistan, Arab or India. The unfortunate part is that such people are growing in number, and they happen to be plenty in the ruling party camp and their followers. And just when I am writing this article, a retired military Jawan has committed suicide in protest against the failure of the Government to implement One Rank One Pension in totality. Beyond doubt, the country is heading towards death and destruction and the present ruling party seems to believe that its future will be safe in a country where polarization galore and where deaths brings votes.

The BJP Government has already achieved a kind of notoriety in presiding over deaths that should not have occurred. Dadri lynching hit the international headlines not long ago. Several others were put to death for carrying cows or suspected cow meat. All these helped the polarization politics in a big way. Vimula Suicide case brought a different kind of polarization on the fore. The incidents at JNU followed by disappearance of a student have continuously been in the news bringing a third kind of polarization. In the midst of all these came the “Surgical Strikes”. The surgical strikes should have ideally been conducted without being made public. But the Government chose to make them public in the hope of getting the whole nation stand behind it at the time of the elections in Punjab and UP. But the continuous news of Jawans and civilians being killed on the border on the daily basis has almost undone whatever Modi team hoped for. Since the Strikes, at least 10 Jawans and similar numbers of civilians have lost their lives. And then news of the Bhopal encounters of 8 suspected terrorists came. Every right thinking person is asking questions. The exceptions are those who enjoy and celebrate every Muslim killing whether it occurs in Pakistan, Arab or India. The unfortunate part is that such people are growing in number, and they happen to be plenty in the ruling party camp and their followers. And just when I am writing this article, a retired military Jawan has committed suicide in protest against the failure of the Government to implement One Rank One Pension in totality. Beyond doubt, the country is heading towards death and destruction and the present ruling party seems to believe that its future will be safe in a country where polarization galore and where deaths brings votes.

Though I could not find any data on this, it appears that the victims of the majority of all these extrajudicial deaths have been Muslims followed by Dalits. Not only the victims are Muslims, in most cases the inquiries tend to save the necks of the perpetrators of these killings. Not long ago, Hashimpura verdict acquitted all the police personnel involved in the custodial killings of 42 Muslims. Within a few days of the judgement, the news about the killing of five Muslims in custody by the Telangana police came as a rude shock to all peace loving people. A seventeen member escort police team of Warangal central prison led by one Uday Bhaskar (RSI) shot and killed five under trial prisoners on their way to Hyderabad trial court.

In an article some time back I had written the following: It can now be said with certainty that Muslims, both criminals and falsely accused, are more likely to be arrested, more likely to charged, more likely to be proved guilty, more likely to be sentenced to death and more likely to be executed. This indicates not only the discrimination prevailing in the legal machinery, Police being the major culprit, but also the inability of Muslims, due to their lower socioeconomic conditions, to fight the costly legal battles. Of course, when politics gets involved, their chances of avoiding punishment become considerably low. The government finds it harder to accept the mercy appeals of Muslim convicts because the media had already done its job in building mass opinion in favour of their hanging. Now to this it can be added that Muslims are more likely to be killed in encounters.

Terrorism not a Muslim monopoly but a Hindu dominant phenomenon

The argument can be given that this shows rising involvement of Muslims in terrorist or criminal activities. This again is a blatant distortion of the facts. Terrorism in India is not a Muslim monopoly, as the Hindutva Brigade wants us to believe, but a Hindu dominant phenomenon. As I have pointed out in my write-ups in the past, the number of deaths attributed to Muslim terrorist outfits does not cross 1500 mark in a total number of 41000 deaths in last 20 years. According to Indian Express report, “Over 12,000 people, including security force personnel, have been killed by Naxals in nine Left Wing Extremism-hit states in the past 20 years. Of the total 12,183 people killed, 9,471 were civilians and 2,712 central and state security force personnel, the Home Ministry said in reply to an RTI query. The killings were reported in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.”

http://indianexpress.com/ article/india/india-others/ over-12000-killed-in-naxal- violence-in-past-20-years/