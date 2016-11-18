National

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Mahmood) and other organisations are organising a protest against Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people and to denounce the current visit of the Israeli President, on Friday 18 November, at 3:00 pm at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Please join and make your voice heard.



Coordinator: Hakimuddin Qasmi 9971628838; Niaz Farooqui 9312228470