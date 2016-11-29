National

Nanded, Maharashtra (27 November2016): The umbrella organization of many political, social and religious organisations, “Muslim Aarakshan Sangharsh Kruti Samiti” organized a massive march for Muslim reservation and other social issues of Marathas, Dalits and Farmers communities.

This is the first time in the history of Maharashtra that women took massive participation in a march. All the stakeholders of community religions scholars, lawyers, teachers, and students, professionals, businessmen and engineers were at the forehead of successful conduction of this Morcha.

The first and foremost demand was to offer 10% Reservation for Muslims, Protection of Constitutional Muslim Personal Law, Stop Attacks on Muslims and Dalits in the name of Gau Raksha, not to target innocent Muslim in the name of Terror, Award Death Sentence to Culprits of Rape and Murder Cases from Khairlanji to Kopardi upto Recent Rape & Murder in Haryana State, Implementation of Swaminathan Aayog and Without touching to the quota of OBC, state government must give reservation to Maratha Community in state.

Political leaders across the different political parties participated in the march protest. Many SC/ST/OBC and Maratha organization extended their full support in the favour demands of this protest.

Speeches were only delivered by girls and boy students of the community immensely reflect the plight and sufferings of Muslim Community in recent times. Many student speakers clearly highlighted how Muslim religious and political leaders sacrificed their lives for the freedom movement of this country. One of the students speaking with Media criticized the government for ineffectively handling the issues of Muslim reservation and biased way of targeting Muslims and Dalit community in the country. There was anger among many protesters against the government in power giving controversial statements about Muslim Personal and the rights of women in Islam.

The protest was conducted in a disciplined manner.

Photos: Munnawar Khan Pathan; Reported by Ubaid Ba-Hussain, Organising Team Member