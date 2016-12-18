National

Srinagar (18 December, 2016): Three Army personnel were killed after an Army convoy was attacked in south Kashmir’s Kadlabal area in Pampore town in Pulwama district, on the outskirts of the Srinagar city, December 17. The attack took place on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and the militants reportedly fled from the spot. This is the second militant attack in Pampore town this year. The Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while condemning the attack said that violence has never helped in resolution of issues but only compounded the human miseries.

Normal life restored across the Kashmir Valley after more than five months. A view from Srinagar city

Earlier, three militants were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in south Kashmir mid-December. While two militants were killed in 42-hour-long gunfight at Arwani in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district (December 10), a militant was killed in a gunfight at Bewoora-Bijbehara in the same district, December 14. Mobile phone and internet services remained disrupted in the twin districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in south Kashmir during this time-period.

The gunfight at Arwani started December 7evening after Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned off the area on a tip-off about the presence of militants. A civilian, Arif Ahmad Shah, resident of Gund Baba Sangam in Anantnag district, was killed andseveral sustained injuries in the protests that erupted duringthe gunfight. Police claimed that Shah was killed by a stray bullet.People from several adjoining villages including Kulgam, Bijbehara, Qaimoh and Sangam reached the encounter site and tried to break the cordon to help the trapped militants escape from the area, reports said.

Heavy mortars were used against the holed-up militants and the house in which they were trapped was blasted by improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Few other houses in the vicinity too were razed to ground.

The death of two militants triggered protests and clashes in several areas of south Kashmir. Though locals said that they were not able to identify the bodies as those were deformed beyond recognition, they were reportedly identified as 20-year-old Majid Zargar alias Abu Talha of Qaimoh and 27-year-old Rahil Amin Dar alias Asif, a resident of Vesu-Qazigund. Majid, a secondary school pass-out from St Luke’s Convent Anantnag, was active for the last four years while Rahilwas active for the last two years, media reports said.Thousands participated in their funeral prayers.

Police in a statement issued here on December 10 said that the house where militants were hiding was cordoned off and as the security forces entered into the house for searching, militants fired on them. The fire was returned and the ensuing gun battle lasted for almost two days. Police added that DNA samples from the killed militants were collected for their identification.

Similarly, the killing of 21-year-old Basit Rasool Dar of Marhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir triggered protests in various parts of south Kashmir. As soon as the word about his killing spread in his native village, people took to streets. The son of a bank manager, Basit was a B.Tech student before joining militancy ranks. Known by the name “Engineer Basit” within militant ranks, he was active for the past four months only and is survived by parents, two sisters and an elder brother. Basit was an avid blogger.

Compensation for Burhan’s elder brother

Meanwhile, the state government (December 13) cleared a case of compensation for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s elder brother, Khalid Wani, who was killed by Army on April 13, 2015. Khalid, 25, was pursuing Masters in Political Science from Indira Gandhi National Open University. While Army claimed that he was an over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and was killed in an encounter,locals and his family had said that Khalid was not associated with any militant organization and that he was tortured to death.The family on December 13 said that the government by clearing his case confirmed that he was a civilian. The ex-gratia relief entitles a victim’s family to a compensation of Rs 4 lakh or employment for a family member. Khalid’s father Muzaffar Wani, a school principal, has been quoted as saying that he had not applied for the relief and would not take money from the government for his son’s killing. The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama too has been quoted as saying that they were yet to issue formal orders on the compensation and they asked for objections through newspapers before taking a final decision.

Interestingly, not a single inquiry ordered into civilian killings during the five-month-long unrest in the Valley has been completed even as probes were ordered only in five deaths (three from Kulgam and one each from Srinagar and Kupwara districts). Around 96 civilians were killed and thousands sustained injuries while hundreds of them were hit by pellet guns and thousands were arrested since July 8 after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani along with his two associates in south Kashmir.

The Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti addressing the pass out-cum-attestation parade of a batch of 355 new police recruits at Commandos Training Centre Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on December 14 said that a lot of damage to life and property took place here over the past five months. The security forces, she said, used excessive force while dealing with the situation.“Since the situation was returning to normal now, police too needs to change its line of action,” the Chief Minister added.

New Protest calendar

On the other hand, the joint separatist leadership here on December 14 issued a new protest calendar (from December 16 to 31) wherein the shutdowncall was restricted to two-days (Fridays and Saturdays) only. Normal life across the Valley has been restored; markets thrown open and public transport plied on the roads.

Track II diplomacy

In another development, former Union Minister and BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha led five-member delegation to the Valley for the second time (December 10). The delegation comprised of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah, former Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Kak, senior journalist Bharat Bhusan and Sushoba Barve of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation. The delegation had earlier visited Kashmir in October and held meetings with several separatist leaders.Sinha, speaking to the media here on December 13 said there is a deep yearning for a permanent solution in Kashmir and he believed that solution lied in the “bullets of love, not the gun.” He added that they met people from various shades and were “very optimistic and will impress upon the Government of India for an unconditional dialogue.” He, however, reiterated that they were not in Kashmir with some official mandate but purely on moral grounds to share the pain of people.