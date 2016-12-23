Press Statements

Invitation to discussion "UNDERSTANDING SYRIAN CRISIS: FACTS AND DE-FACTS" Lecture Hall No.2 India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 24 December, 2016, 3-5 pm

Collapse of Aleppo has attracted the world attention to the Syrians crisis once again. There are raging controversies and confusions over this collapse as most of news sources are either not available or partial in reporting. While the 6 year old crisis has deepen after Aleppo, claims and counter claims are flooded in the media and social media over the controversy. Indian media admit frankly that they are left with little information and understanding of this crisis in West Asia. Even social organizations are failed to understand the reasons, stake holders, fighter, and fall out of this crisis.

I have watched few media reports and discussion in Indian national media channels and attended some talks on this issue in New Delhi and felt a dearth of proper and unbiased information and expected outcome of this crisis. As I have been keeping an eye over this issue since its beginning and interacted with informed people working on humanitarian grounds in Turkey and inside Syria.

I felt it my imperative duty to share information and insight on this issue immediately. So Mission Media Group has decided to organize an urgent discussion on the subject “UNDERSTANDING SYRIAN CRISIS: FACTS AND DE-FACTS” On 24th Dec 2016, Saturday, 3-5 pm, at India Islamic Culture Centre lecture hall no. 2, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

We intend this general discussion mainly for the consumption of Media, social organizations and think tanks of the country. Following speaker will give a detailed presentation on the subject.

1. Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, senior journalist and expert on West Asian Studies

2. Mr Wadud Sajid, senior Urdu columnist

3. Ms Tasneem Kausar, senior columnist on international issues.

Afterwards Q&A session may follow.

Dr Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani

Editor, Mission Media Group

President, Muslim Political council of India

New Delhi 110025

Email: arrifah@gmail.com, 9811221233