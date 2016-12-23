National

Srinagar (22 December, 2016): The recent Supreme Court judgement extending the central Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act to the Jammu & Kashmir state has snowballed into a controversy with emphasis being laid to enact a corresponding Act in Jammu and Kashmir or to go for review of the judgement.

The Apex Court had on December 17 asserted that the state of Jammu and Kashmir has “no vestige of sovereignty outside the Constitution of India”. Enacted in 2002, SARFEASI Act empowers banks to sell the mortgages of the borrowers outside the court process, in case borrowers fail to repay their loans, by moving a tribunal to take possession of secured assets of the borrower and sell them outside the court process.

The Act was challenged in the J&K High Court last year on the grounds that the Parliament had no powers to make laws on immovable property in the state owing to its special status. The High Court had held that the Act cannot be enforced in the state given its own sovereignty. The State Bank of India in December last year had approached the Supreme Court in an appeal against the order and the Apex Courtheld that the Act was applicable to the state.The Court said, “SARFAESI Act deals with recovery of debts due to banks and financial institutions, which is relatable to a subject under the Union List and parliamentary legislation did not require concurrence of the state government since the Centre had power to make law on this subject.”

A day after Supreme Court’s judgement, J&K Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan (December 18) termed it an achievement for the state. The minister was quoted as saying to the local news agency KNS that there must be no confusion over the matter and one should differentiate between special status and sovereignty. “Under Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir enjoys special status within the Constitution of India. Article 370 is subservient to the Indian Constitution. So it is clarified that Jammu and Kashmir enjoys special status within the Constitution of India and is not sovereign in itself.”

Castigating the statement made by Law Minister, National Conference General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar (December 19) said that instead of going for a review of the case, the minister is claiming that such decision would strengthen Article 370 in the state. Former Law Minister Mir Saifullah (December 19) said that he opposed any such move during his tenure as that would go against the state’s special status. Former Chief Minister and National Conference Working President, Omar Abdullah (December 18) alleged that the ruling coalition partner, PDP, seemed to facilitate “long-cherished desire of its alliance partner, BJP, to circumvent and subvert the Constitution of the state and attributes of Article 370.”

Separatists too expressed their anguish over the judgement. Chairmen of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as well as Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik said in a statement here December 18 that dozens of UN resolutions stand testimony to the fact that Kashmir is a disputed territory, the final dispensation of which is pending. The statement further said, “If legal luminaries and judicial authorities look into the issue without prejudice and fog of hyper-nationalism, it is more than clear that Jammu and Kashmir is not, was not and will never be a part of India.” Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chairperson Shabir Ahmad Shah said in a statement here December 19 that the judgement neither holds any meaning nor can it change the disputed character of the state. According to him, few people in court and Parliament cannot make the political decisions of nations. “Only the people of Jammu and Kashmir have the right to decide its political future,” he said.

Apart from separatists and mainstream politicians, business fraternity too expressed their dissatisfaction. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in a meeting here December 18 said that the judgement severely impacts the constitutional position of the state and would have far reaching consequences for the autonomous character of the state.The Chamber pleaded that it was the duty of the successive governments of the state to enact a corresponding Act in the state assembly for protection of the security and financial assets of all the banks operating in the state, the failure of which has threatened the constitution, autonomy and the special status of the state. It urged the state government to explore all legal remedies available to it for protecting the special status of the state.

Some experts here argue that had the state government amended J&K Transfer of Property Act 1977 in time for allowing banks to initiate action against defaulters under the state law itself, the case would never have landed in courts.

In the meantime, the state government here decided to restructure the loan accounts in view of the situation prevalent over here during the past five months.The shutdown called by separatists and the curfew imposed by authorities during this time-period had created panic among various stakeholders as around two lakh loan accounts had reportedly turned into Non-Performing Assets following the borrowers’ inability to pay EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments) in time. The same compelled the state’s premier financial institution, Jammu and Kashmir bank to restructure its loan accounts. But the decision does not seem to have gone well with the business fraternity and they have decided to meet the state Finance Minister, Haseeb Drabu at the pre-budget meeting that is likely to be held ahead of the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly scheduled from January 2 in the winter capital, Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir bank on December 15 announced restructuring of loan payments for its customers who have suffered staggering losses over the past five months. The chairman of the bank, Parvaiz Ahmad, has been quoted as saying that the bank shall fund the interest due from the borrowers while deferring the principal repayments in the loan accounts up to a maximum period of 18 months, till December 2017. The bank has also substantially reduced the rate of interest to be charged during the ‘repayment holiday’ on interest funding to 9.5 per cent per annum and the package shall be applicable till February 2017 in accordance with the RBI approval, he added.

Restructuring of loans is of no help to the business community, observed KCCI president Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, while arguing that the government should at least provide the interest subvention for the 75 percent of money which has been incurred in interest and could not be paid back due tounrest in the Valley since July 8 following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Muzafar Wani alongwith his two associates in south Kashmir.