Beed: After Successful rallies at Nanded, Latur and Sillod by the Muslims of Marathwada region of Maharashtra State, they organized a "Silent" Protest March in Beed on 20 December 2016. Protest was well organized by Beed Zila Muslim Samaj, an umbrella organization of Religious, Social and Political organizations of Beed district.

March started at around noon from Shri Chatrpati Shivaji Maharaj District Stadium after singing National Anthem. After National Anthem select student’s representatives of Madarsa and Schools delivered their speeches. Three National Flags were heading the protest; no other flag was used by the protesters. March followed a route from Stadium to Subhash Road to Malives Chowk to Gaundipura to Balbhim Chowk to Karanja to Bashir Ganj to Shivaji Maharaj Statue and it concluded at around 5 pm at District Collector Office.

Protesters were holding placards demanding reservations for Muslims, for not interfering in the Muslim Personal Laws, for not targeting innocent Muslim in the name of terror, for ending illegal possessions of Waqf land and an immediate finding of Najeeb Ahmed, a missing JNU students from Delhi.

Protest received the support of Maratha, Dalit & OBC organizations at large. The march was led by the students of Madrsas and Schools later Ulemas and Lawyers was following the protest. Political leaders of all parties attended the Silent March. Around 3.5 lakhs protesters attended the March, having the length of March around 3 KMs, claimed the organisers.

Deputy Collector of Beed received the Memorandum at the stage by the student’s representatives of Beed Zila Muslim Samaj. The next protest will be in Osmanabad and Parbhani very soon. (Reported by Ubaid Ba-Hussain)