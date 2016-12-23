National

On 8 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 bank notes will not be a legal tender anymore. This move of the demonetisation of 86 percent of the Indian currency in circulation not only disrupted the economy but agonized every citizen of the county. It brought financial instability, chaos and caused over 95 deaths of people standing in long queues outside banks and ATMs.

A BJP MLA, Bhawani Singh Rajawat, revealed that corporates and senior BJP members were informed before the demonetisation step. Tweets of BJP leader Rajeev Khamboj about the new notes and the news of the new notes published by some newspapers long before the demonetisation defeated the claim of Modi govt that it was a “secret” move. A newspaper reported that a few hours before the demonetisation, Rs. 3 crore cash was deposited in West Bengal BJP’s account.

Another BJP MLA, Sanjeev Chaurasia, from Bihar confirmed the reports that BJP had bought lands worth crores across the country before the demonetisation. Chaurasia said, “Land was being bought everywhere; in other places too, along with Bihar. We are merely the signatory authority; the money came from the party. The plots were bought for building party offices and other purposes. They were bought up to the first week of November.”

Opposition parties demanded that the BJP should make public the details of all the BJP accounts and alleged that top brass of the BJP were alerted before the move so that they can convert their black money into white by investing in real estate and depositing all cash beforehand in banks.

But the demonetisation drive backfired for the BJP. There is a wave against the BJP and against Modi in particular across the country for taking a draconian measure which has troubled every single Indian and has adversely affected small businesses and daily wage earners.

On the other hand, at least 30 BJP leaders across the country were caught with black money after demonetisation. These cases involving BJP leaders are referred to Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The income tax department has carried out ‘swift investigations’ in more than 400 cases and over Rs 130 crore in cash and jewellery have been unearthed as well as Rs 2,000 crore of undisclosed income admitted by tax evaders. Mahesh Shah, a property dealer from Gujarat, had declared a whopping Rs 13,860 crore of undisclosed wealth under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS). He said, “The amount of Rs 13,860 crore I declared under IDS was not mine, will tell the names of those behind it before Income Tax officials. I will disclose everything soon. I have committed a mistake but I will reveal everything soon.” He added that he had made the declaration under his name out of “compulsion” and to “earn commission”.

Suresh Mehta, a former Gujarat chief minister who has left the BJP, alleged that Mahesh Shah had close links with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Mehta said, “Mahesh had close access to the chief minister’s office when Narendra Modi was chief minister around 2006-2007. Mahesh used to arrange the auction of the gifts Modi received when he was Gujarat chief minister. The money went into government welfare schemes. When one particular auction flopped, Mehta claimed, Mahesh himself bought all the items and then was reimbursed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank. Amit Shah was the bank's chairman till 2003 and continues to be one of its directors.”

Modi govt saved its men and did not allow Shah to disclose the names, which he wrote in a red diary submitted to the I-T department. The Ministry of Finance issued a press release on 4 December seeking to discredit Shah.

Some BJP leaders caught after demonetisation:

Ujjwal Keskar, general secretary of BJP in Pune, was found with Rs10.5 lakh in demonetised currency notes in a car accompanied by BJP youth wing member when his car was intercepted by the election commission's squad.

Manish Sharma, a BJP candidate in Raniganj in the assembly polls of April-May, was arrested in Kolkata with Rs. 10 lakh in his possession and Rs. 23 lakh was seized from six others arrested along with him. Sharma is close to Union Minister Babul Supriyo who campaigned for him during elections.

JVR Arun, BJP’s youth wing secretary from Salem, Tamil Nadu, was arrested with unaccountable money worth Rs.20.55 lakh in new currency notes.

Police reportedly seized Rs 91.5 lakh in cash from a vehicle belonging to Solapur-based Lok Mangal group, which is controlled by BJP leader and Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh. This group has been under the scanner of Sebi for irregularities in mobilising funds for the group in the past.

Jitendra Kumar Sahu alias Pinky Sahu, a BJP leader who was elected as the chairperson of the Chhabra Municipality in November 2014, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, all in Rs 1,000 denomination.

Usha Vidyarthi, a BJP legislator from Paliganj, was caught with a large amount of cash during a road-block under Gandhi Maidan police station in Patna. Rs 12.36 lakh in cash was seized from his vehicle. He failed to produce any document to verify the source of the money.

