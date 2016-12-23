National

So far a month has been passed when our Prime Minister announced the de-monetization or replacement of old 500 and 1000 rupee notes. PM aimed to put an injunction on corruption, black money and counterfeiting of currency notes but due to improper planning, inexperience and despotic attitude of government this step could not yielded anything positive. Thirty days have been passed poor people are suffering more day by day in queuing up for exchanging their hard earned money, some of them have died as well. As the experts say this would be extend to six to seven months.

Many economists have rightly described that such measures are less beneficial but more harmful to the economy. Governor of Reserve bank of India (RBI) himself pointed out expected fall in GDP from 5.7% to 5.1%. It is evident that unemployment will increase as industries are facing problems in buying raw materials, paying wages and meeting day to day expenses due to cash crunch. People from service sector are badly affected as their salaries have been credited to their account but they are unable to withdraw due to restrictions on withdrawals. One should remember that these saving deposits are Demand Deposit and must be paid when demanded but these people are refused to be paid as per their demand.

PM had urged that this step would curb the corruption but this has led the corruption to grow more as influential people and bank employees themselves involved in illegal exchange of currency notes. Directors from co-operative banks are indulging in unlawful exchange at 30% to 40% commission and due to this government have restricted co-operative banks to collect deposits from public. Government employees are facing problems of depositing and withdrawing money from such banks as most of the employees are having accounts in these banks.

As far as the black money is concerned, we have come across news of prior information to near and dear ones of ruling party. One of the ministers of ruling party has converted 100 crores of his black money into white in his son’s marriage. Govt. announced and took U Turn on depositing black money and paying taxes with penalty from 85% to 10% which itself is like stealing, paying 10% of stolen money as tax and penalty and enjoying with the rest 90%. RBI Governor recently informed that around 11.5 Lakh Crores of currency notes in the form of 500 and 1000 rupee notes deposited with RBI while the total value of these notes are 14.5 Lakh Crores. If it is assumed that Banks had 5 Lakh Crores as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and other statutory reserves with RBI that means a good number of black money has itself become white and no one knows who hold black or white ?

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in an interview told that in an economy like India or any other country it is almost impossible to fully eradicate the counterfeited currency though the counterfeited currency can gradually be replaced or exchanged in time span of 3 to 5 years and earlier governments have done so in the past. Within very few days many people across the country have been caught with fake currency notes and new 2000 rupee notes were also found with terrorists killed recently. Income tax department have raided and found illegal possession of sizeable amount of new currency notes.

PM, Finance Minster and other ministers of ruling party are defending this act of demonetization and emphasizing economy to be cashless. But they forget at the same time that in India where around 20% of population is totally illiterate and 80% of the remaining don’t have complete knowledge of our complex banking and online payment system, chances of online frauds and cyber crime will be on the rise. Day by day new government’s announcement, discount on cashless transactions and rise of online portals itself indicate inefficiency and improper planning at Government’s part. Even long queues in big cities outside ATM and Banks symbolize non existence of Cashless economy while people in these cities frequently use Debit or Credit Cards and online mode of payments. Situation in rural areas are worse as limited banking facilities are available. In short, it can be said Government “apparently” seems to fail what it had aimed for.

Fahim Ahmad Abdul Bari Momin is Lecturer at Samadiya Jr. College, Bhiwandi