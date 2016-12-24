Special Reports

Ludhiana/Phagwara: A mosque under adverse occupation for the last 72 years was returned to Muslims and regular prayers re-started there on 14 December. This mosque is Masjid Umar on Sarai Road Chowk of Phagwara town. It was reclaimed due to the efforts of Maulana Owaisur Rahman Ludhianwi, imam of Jama Masjid Phagwara which itself was reclaimed in 1950 due to the efforts of the well-known freedom fighter Maulana Khalilur Rahman Ludhianwi.

The first prayer in Masjid Umar was led by Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianwi, a leader of Majlis Ahrar-e Islam Hind and deputy Shahi Imam of Punjab.

Speaking after the first prayer, Maulana Owaisur Rahman thanked Hindu and Sikh brethren for their support to his efforts. Sweets were distributed during this ceremony.

Maulana Muhammad Usman Ludhianwi recalled that when the Phagwara Jama Masjid was regained in 1950, only three persons were present when the first prayer was conducted, viz., Maulana Khalilur Rahman himself and his brothers Mufti Saedur Rahman Ludhianwi and Mufti Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianwi. But today there are so many Muslims in the area. He said four months ago a communal riot had erupted outside the Jama Masjid of Phagwara but today’s event proves that Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims of Punjab love each other and will not allow communal elements to succeed.