Education and Careers

ENTREPRENEURSHIP CELL IIT KHARAGPUR

Amidst the entrepreneurial boom this year, Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Kharagpur has already ventured various activities, including the Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive (EAD), a pan-India initiative to spread entrepreneurship in 23 cities across India. With the successful execution of EAD 2016, which saw close to 30,000 participants and personalities such as Ankur Warikoo (Co-founder and CEO of Nearbuy), Muurugavel Janakiraman(founder-CEO of Matrimony.com) and Gaurav Kachroo (CEO, Today Retail), Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur now verges upon - the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES).

Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Kharagpur presents Global Entrepreneurship Summit-2017 (scheduled: 3rd-5th February, 2017), one of its flagship events and the biggest entrepreneurial platforms for New-age Entrepreneurs, Eminent Business personalities, Venture Capitalists and College Students to their entrepreneurial endeavors and experiences, and to pledge to take entrepreneurship in India to greater scales.

The major draw of GES is the quality and variety of speakers that it has seen over the years. The previous editions of GES have witnessed Stalwarts such as Sundar Pichai (CEO of Google), Rajat Sharma (founder and CEO of India TV), B K Chaturvedi (former cabinet secretary, Government of India and Padma Bhushan Awardee), Sramana Mitra (Forbes Columnist and Silicon Valley entrepreneur), Sanjeev Bhickchandani (Founder, Naukri.com), Vani Kola (MD, Kalaari Capital) and many more. The GES 2017 alike its previous editions will follow the same course. Workshops, focused on building the entrepreneurial acumen of participants are also in the pipeline by companies like Samsung, Microsoft, BSE, IBM, Intel, Flipkart, Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, Calcutta Angels, Vmware and other such corporate giants.

Global Entrepreneurship Conference, serves as a conclave for discussion of opportunities and programs steered towards popularizing entrepreneurship across the world. The conference is followed by Connect the Dots, a discussion amongst the Entrepreneurship Cells in India about the Indian scenario and how best to go about promoting entrepreneurship in their respective campuses.

The Global Busniess Model competition, Empresario, is the first ever business model competition in India. The finals are part of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit wherein the winners will get a direct entry in the semi-finals of the International Business Model Competition.

Start-up Campaims to help Start-ups to recruit the finest talent amongst GES participants for internships/jobs while giving them an opportunity to meet the biggest VC and Angel Investors in India present on campus.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit, with its varied content and participation, will prove to be the ultimate stage for propagating this cause. Participants should register at www.ges.ecell-iitkgp.org for the Summit. The accommodation of students attending for the three days of GES will be taken care of by IIT Kharagpur for which they will be charged nominally.

Early Bird Registrations have been started and the last date for early bird registrations is 8th January 2017

(Press release)