New Delhi: The American Federation of Muslims of Indian origin (AFMI) will hold its Silver Jubilee International Convention on Education and Gala Award Function in India's capital on 31 December 2016 and 1 January 2017 to recognize and honor brilliant Muslim students from all over India who scored highest marks in SSC and HSC this year.

Addressing a press conference at Constitution Club here Dr. A. S. Nakadar, Dr. Aslam Adbullah, Mr. S. M. Ali Quraishi and Mr. Ayyub Khan, AFMI trustees from US & Canada, informed that AFMI and the Delhi Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) will host AFMI’s silver jubilee convention at New Delhi's prestigious Kedar Nath Sahni Auditorium, Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg.

Mr. Ayub Khan said, “At this landmark event we celebrate the achievements of our youth while at the same time we reflect on the persisting challenges. We are hopeful that through the collective efforts we will soon realize our dream of a 100 per cent literate, skilled, inclusive, and empowered India."

AFMI has invited more than 50 educationists, social activists, public figures and political leaders to attend the Silver Jubilee Convention including Dr. S. Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Justice Rajinder Sachar, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and Chairman of the Sachar Committee, Anil Swarup, IAS, Secretary Education & Literacy, Naseem Ahmad, Chairman of National Commission for Minorities, and Dr. Aslam Parvez, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad.

Apart from the convention, 135 students from all Indian states will receive gold, silver or bronze medals as well as scholarship money in recognition of their achievements. Dr. S. Y. Quraishi and the Anglo-Arabic Senior Secondary School, Ajmeri Gate, will be honoured by AFMI Excellence Awards while Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Award will be given to the social worker A Kaderbhai Sopariwala as well as Meer Taqi Meer Award to rekhta.com founder Sanjiv Saraf for promotion of Urdu Language & Literature.

A musical evening will also be organized on 31 December 2016 in which Jatinder Sharma (Las Vegas-USA) and his group will present a tribute to the famous ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. His debut album Nazrana will also be launched on this occasion.

Instituted 25 years ago, the medal distribution has motivated thousands of students from all over India. AFMI is the only Muslim organization that awards such medals to Muslim students from every Indian state. So far, AFMI has served more than 2500 students many of whom are serving India in different capacities.

Formed in 1989 in Detroit with the objective of serving India through its Muslim community in the field of education, AFMI has been working to bring about 100 per cent literacy among the Muslims of India through its international and regional conventions as well as through motivational programs. Its previous conventions were attended by three prime ministers of India as well as by several chief ministers and other policy makers and public representatives.

During the last 27 years of its existence, AFMI has sponsored, partnered and supported hundreds of educational, relief and rehabilitation projects in almost every Indian state. AFMI has mobilized Muslims of Indian origin all over the world to rededicate their efforts to bring about educational uplift of the Muslims of India.

Further, AFMI is a US-based organization where the presidential election came to an end recently. The President-Elect of US, Donald Trump remained in many controversies during his election campaign. So, the people all over the world have their assumptions, expectations, confusions and doubts about the future of AFMI’s educational activities. AFMI trustee Dr. A. S. Nakadar faced such questions during his recent visit to Australia on invitation of the shadow minister of education to a private reception in the Australian Parliament, NSW. He told them that the American Muslims are not worried and gave them all the reasoning. His speech was well appreciated. One of the Australian Parliamentarians described his speech as, "inspiring" and posted it on her youtube channel.

AFMI takes education as an important tool of global peace and the presidential elections of USA will not make any difference or effect on its mission of peace through educational empowerment.

