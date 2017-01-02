National

Srinagar: Over a month-long session of Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature began from Monday, 2 January. The 4th session of the 12th Legislative Assembly would continue till February 4. The budget for 2017-18 would be presented on January 9.

The joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council was addressed by Governor N N Vohraat Jammu on Monday, 2 January. The state cabinet that met at Jammu on December 28 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti approved the draft of Governor’s address, to be delivered by him, to the joint sitting of the Legislature.

As per the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta the discussion on motion of thanks on the Governor’s address and reply thereto would be held on January 3 and 4. The Annual Financial Statement of Expenditure for 2017-2018 and presentation of the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2016-2017 will be held on January 9 and the general discussion on the budget would be held on January 10 and 11. The demand for grants for various departments would be taken up from January 12 to January 27 and the Appropriation Bills would be taken up on January 28. While there will be government business on January 30 and February 4, private members’ resolutions would be taken up on January 31 and February 2 and private members bills on February 1 and February 3.