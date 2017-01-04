National

"I am quite bewitched by the art depicted in this calligraphic portrait which happens to be my name in the form of an Eagle," said UP Cabinet Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, on his visit to the residence of UP State Information Commissioner Haider Abbas. Azam Khan lauded the efforts of his friends who have contributed immensely to the making of Jauhar University in his hometown, Rampur, and said that the calligraphic portrait will make a part of the museum at Jauhar University. Azam Khan expressed his confidence that he would do everything to bring into a formidable bonhomie between Mulayam Singh Yadav and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

He added, "I will use all my resources and see that such a fragmentation doesn't happen or else the secular votes in UP would witness an erosion of their commitment in the Samajwadi Party. I will not let fratricide succeed.". His Principal Secretary SP Singh, OSD Afaq Ahmed, Zafar Farooqui, Chairman Sunni Waqf Board, Sarfaraz Ali Khan, Chairman UP Minority Finance and Development Corporation, along with social activists Haroon Asif Bed and Saad Rais Ali were present.