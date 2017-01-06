New Delhi (January 6, 2017) Global Jamia Alumni Network (GJAN), a brainchild of the Hon’ ble Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia Prof. Talat Ahmad, a first of its global network conceptualised to unite Jamia alumni from different parts of the world, was today inaugurated at the university.

The formal inauguration this evening marking the launch of GJAN's online portal and a call for registration of Jamia alumni worldwide was attended by distinguished alumni and officials of the university.

"Being an alumnus of JNU and AMU, both of which have a vibrant alumni association, I felt that it was time that JMI too started its own alumni network." said Prof Ahmad on the occasion. Citing the examples of Harvard and Cambridge whose alumni have played a seminal role in their universities by the way of funding and by helping with scholarships, Prof Ahmad said that in the next few years JMI alumni too should connect with their university and contribute to it in different ways. Prof. Ahmad said that in the past he had met several alumni who wanted to contribute to the development of hostels especially girls’ hostels. GJAN will provide a platform for doing so.

Prof Talat Ahmad further said that GJAN will offer several benefits to those who register for it, including, issuing of I-cards to alumni to provide easy access to Jamia premises. He said that the registration for the Delhi chapter was well underway and very soon many more local chapters will start.

Calling it “a landmark event in the history of the institution”, Vice Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad recommended that all JMI alumni should register with GJAN.

Prof Shahid Ahmad, Pro-Vice Chancellor said that being an alumni of JNU he too felt that JMI should launch its own network which will be a great value-addition to the working of the university.

Mr. A.P. Siddiqui, Registrar, JMI said that the launch of GJAN marked a new beginning which will take Jamia to greater heights.

Dr Hanif Qureshi, a Jamia alumni and Commissioner, Faridabad said that GJAN was without doubt a structured attempt that will go a long way in reuniting Jamia alumni. He informed the gathering that the Jamia alumni were delighted at the news of the launch of GJAN and have promised that they will leave no stone unturned to serve their university.

GJAN has been conceived to strengthen and refurbish the relationship of the university with its alumni in India and abroad. The idea behind it is to provide for a structured platform to facilitate cultural as also professional exchanges for symbiotic growth and development.

GJAN shall promote the interest, welfare and educational goals of JMI and its alumni, establish and maintain a mutually beneficial relationship between the two and encourage lifelong engagement of JMI alumni with their fellow alumni and the university community at large.

GJAN will serve as a forum for exchange of information and ideas between JMI and its alumni and work to further the vision and mission of the university. Moreover, it shall seek to develop programs involving Jamia alumni in various sectors and professions where they excel and are in a position to contribute in updating the curricula as also in helping with jobs and placements of students.

The constitution of GJAN has been duly approved by a Committee chaired by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad. The meeting was attended by its core members including, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Shahid Ashraf, Registrar, Mr. A. P. Siddiqui, OSD to VC, Prof. Sharfuddin Ahmad and Chairman GJAN, Prof. Moshahid Alam Rizvi.

For more details about GJAN, please visit the university website at: http://jmi.ac.in/studyatjamia/alumnizone/gjan

The online registration form can be accessed at: http://jmi.ac.in/alumni/registration

Released by Prof. Saima Saeed, Hony. Deputy Media Coordinator, Jamia Millia Islamia