Community News

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) administration has accepted Waris Ali as a freedom fighter after 159 years of his execution by the British. Waris Ali was a jamadar of police in Motipur when he led a gherao by 12000 farmers of a jail and helped freedom fighters.

Three years back Delhi's New India Foundation had asked Muzaffarpur administration to declare Waris Ali as a freedom fighter and martyr. He was arrested on 22 June, 1857. He was found guilty in a one-day hearing on 6 July, 1857 by a Patna court and hanged in what is now Gandhi Maidan in Bihar capital. New India Foundation has published a book about Waris Ali.