Around a fortnight ago Mrs. Anupriya Patel (Union Health and Family Welfare Minister) stated that the NEET-2017 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) test will be conducted in eight languages for MBBS and BDS admissions across India. It is to be noted that there are other languages including Urdu in which students in different states are being taught science subjects upto Std. XII. These states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telanagana, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. In 2013, Hon'ble Supreme Court had ordered vide its WP (Civil) No. 168 of 2013 to provide NEET Question Papers in Urdu language too on the same ground.



Students in Malegaon appearing in a test on 8 January 2017

In case of Maharashtra, there are around 168 Urdu-medium science junior colleges and every year more than 10,000 students appear in Std. XII board examination opting Urdu as their language of answer for science subjects, i.e., Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Maths etc.



The question here is why government or the education department failed to include Urdu for NEET-2017? It is to be noted that school and students' data is available with government on pan-India basis through UDISE, SARAL etc. Why Urdu is being neglected despite a clear order by the Hon'ble SC. Is it just because Urdu has been deliberately made language of one particular community? It is to be remembered that Urdu is purely an Indian language and it shouldn't be attached to one particular community.



Like any other student, the students who are studying in Urdu medium schools and junior colleges have every right to offer examination as per their choice of language and it is the duty of the state to provide question papers and facilitate them to appear for the examination.

Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) has approached the concerned authorities and given a memorandum demanding inclusion of Urdu in NEET 2017. Hon'ble State Minister of Health Mr. Girish Mahajan had written a letter to Mr. J.P. Nadda (Union Minister of Health) to include Urdu in NEET 2017.

We hope a positive response will come from the health minister.

The writer is lecturer in Samadiya High School & Jr.College, Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.