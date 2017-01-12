National

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s son, Tassaduq Mufti, formally announced to join Peoples Democratic Party on his father’s first death anniversary (January 7). Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had died last year in office after a brief illness. Addressing party workers on the occasion, Mehbooba pitched for “reconciliation” between India and Pakistan while emphasizing that the “present acrimony between the two countries is temporary and we are hopeful it will be soon replaced by dialogue and mutual-trust. They have to live and die together. We will create an atmosphere which will compel both the countries to work together (for resolution of Kashmir).”

A day later, the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) here on the occasion of the release of a special edition of Sheeraza (a journal by Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages) on the “vision and contribution” of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed (January 8), said that the Agenda of Alliance between PDP and BJP is the “only way to take Jammu and Kashmir out of its sufferings.” A photo-exhibition on Sayeed’s political journey was also held by the Academy on the sidelines of the function.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, after laying the foundation stone for a multi-level car parking in the hub of the city (Lal Chowk) on January 4, said that development cannot be held hostage to “issues” and criticized separatists for “prolonging” the 2016 summer unrest in which at least 96 people lost their lives. She was quoted as saying that the situation will “normalize when both small and big issues are resolved. The dialogue process should start and if the situation improves it will have a positive impact on the relations between India and Pakistan.” She added that government can’t wait for the issues to get resolved and is trying to start the development process in the Valley. She, however, refused tospeak about the charges leveled by opposition that the Chief Minister didn’t want to face the opposition in the Assembly on discussion over the killings during 2016 summer unrest. Over a month-long budget session of the State Legislature (January 2 to February 4) is underway at winter capital Jammu.