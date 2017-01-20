National

Chennai (19 January 2017): The Central Advisory Council (Majlis-e Shoora) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) met here during 14-17 January. The meeting was presided over by the JIH President Maulana Syed Jalaluddin Umri and attended by 18 Central Advisory Council members. The council discussed at length the pressing issues concerning the Muslim community and the nation. The council also pondered over the prevailing international situation.

The Central Advisory Council expresses its deep concern and anguish over the fast shrinking of the democratic space, sporadic incidents of violation of human rights, erosion of the autonomy of democratic institutions, illegal and unjustified hegemony of corporates over national economy and nexus between the forces of the neo-liberal market and Hindutva, pushing the nation towards a despotic and tyrannical situation.

Further, the council held that the basic values enshrined in the Constitution of India are being systematically trampled upon in well-orchestrated and detrimental manner. Unhealthy changes are being made in the economic policies of the nation and to accommodate the vested interests of the corporates. The government has resorted to the trend of ordinances and has passed over 23 ordinances in the past 30 months.

The council reminded the ruling establishment that it is the basic and constitutional duty of the Government to ensure that human rights, enshrined in the constitution, are respected and safeguarded in order to protect the rights of various cultural and linguistic identities, guarantee the protection of rights of Dalits, Adivasis, and the downtrodden sections of the society, safeguard the dignity and chastity of women and to ensure the rightful autonomy of all constitutional institutions.

JIH reminded the Government of India that ours is a welfare state and the realization of a welfare state depends upon proper and effective functioning of all constitutional institutions, including the legislature, judiciary and bureaucracy.

The JIH Central Advisory Council also discussed the aftermath of the demonetization on the common people and the nation as a whole. At the outset, the council agreed that there is an immense need to eradicate black money, evasion of taxes and financial irregulation and scams in the nation. But in the same breadth it feels that the efforts taken by the Central Government to demonetize the economy have not only failed to realize the purported objectives, but these have also inflicted irreparable loss to the economy of the nation. The Central Advisory Council is also of the opinion that demonetization has afflicted millions and millions of innocent, hapless citizens of this nation with insurmountable difficulties.

The Central Advisory Council condemned the way the autonomy of the RBI was eroded with this move. The Central Advisory Council appealed to the Central Government to shun its move to transform the economy of the nation from cash economy to cashless economy. It also appealed to the Government to expedite the process of releasing new currency notes and normalize the situation.

The Council also expressed it grave concern over the heart-rending civil war and chilling account of atrocities and gross violation of human rights committed in Syria by the government and foreign forces. The Council believes that the real motive behind this war is the imperialist designs of superpowers to capture the vast natural resources of the region.

The Central Advisory Council urged the Muslim countries of the region to display unity and strive for peace and universal brotherhood. The Central Advisory Council is of the opinion that all the foreign forces should immediately be withdrawn from Syria, all the Syrian refugees languishing in different countries must return to their homeland and efforts should be made to make the atmosphere conducive to establish democracy there.