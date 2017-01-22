Hyderabad (20 January 2017): Noor Jehan Begum resident of Asad Baba Nagar, Kishan Bagh who was promised a good job with a salary of 1500 SR in Madina KSA and went on a Khadama visa from Hyderabad on 20th Sep 2016 has now returned safely.

After she reached Madina she was given the job as Khadama to work for nearly four families and allegedly denied proper food and medicine when she got high fever. She was allegedly sold to nearly four Kafeels and was kept in a locked rooms whenever the work was over.

She informed her family about the torture being meted to her in KSA. When her family approached the agent who had sent her and wanted to bring her back the agent told that she has been sent on a three years agreement and if they want her back they should pay min Rs 3 lakhs.

The family members approached MBT Spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan who in turn approached them with Sri Satnarayana IPS (DCP) (SZ) and Sri Ashok Chakrawarti (ACP) (Charminar Division) Hyderabad Police.

A complaint was lodge with Inspector of police, Bahadurpura Police Station. The Bahadurpura Police with the help of Kanchan Bagh caught hold of the agent who's office was at Hafez Baba Nagar road who had sent Noor Jehan to Madina, KSA and warned the agent that if she does not return safely necessary action will be taken against him and the Mumbai agent.

The complaint was also made with Smt Susmaswaraj (Minister for External Affairs Govt of India, Sri K T Rama Rao (Minister for MA&UD) Govt of Telangana and with the Embassy of India in KSA, Jeddah.

After much pressure and team work she was allowed to leave Madina, KSA and returned back Hyderabad safely. She along with her family members met MBT Spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan and thanked him.

She along with her family members met Sri Satnarayana IPS (DCP) (SZ) at his office at puranihaweli and thanked him for taking personal interest in her case due to which she returned back safely and also appreciated the work done by Sri Ashok Chakrawarti (ACP) (Charminar Div),Inspector of Police Bahadurpura and Kanchan Bagh for their help.After meeting the DCP (SZ) She appealed to the public specially the poor ladies from old city of Hyderabad and surrounding Districts not to fall prey to the Agents as the woman who are being sent on Khadama Visa are facing lot of difficulties and life of Khadama in KSA is like he'll there she said.