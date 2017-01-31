International

LONDON (31 January 2017): Thousands of Londoner protested outside Downing Street residence of Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday against what some call her “appeasement and complicity” in US President Donald Trump’s “anti-Muslim racist” stand.

Holding a plethora of placards they shouted slogans “Shame on you, Theresa May; Down with Donald Trump, Hai hai, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go; Say loud say clear, refugees are welcome here.”

Placards waved by the protesters carried messages condemning racism and bigotry and appealed for universal brotherhood. “Build bridges, not walls” read one. “This citizen of US/UK stands against appeaser May” screamed another. “No Human is Illegal Except For Donald Trump, The man of 3,575 Law Suits” said yet another. “Muslims you are welcome, you are loved you are not my enemy” said the next, definitely a slap on the face of those killing innocent people in the name of Islam.

The “Emergency Protest” was called by author and columnist Owen Jones and given the fact that Monday is a working day when an overwhelming majority of protesters would have come to join the demonstration, starting from 6.00pm, straight from their jobs, this was perhaps the most successful demonstration attended by such huge crowds at such a short notice.

Similar protests have been held in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Gloucester, Leeds, York, Liverpool, Leicester and several other towns and cities of Britain.

Over 1.6 million Britons have signed a petition calling for Donald Trump’s state visit to be cancelled and several leading politicians and public figures have taken a strong stand on the issue.

In a scathing article headed, “Stop the UK state visit until Trump thinks again on travel ban” London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote in the Evening Standard, “… I’ve done my best to avoid criticizing him since the election on November 8 — out of respect for the democratic will of the people of the US and in the hope that President Trump would govern more moderately and sensibly than he campaigned. However, in the aftermath of his shameful and cruel ban on immigrants and refugees from certain countries this week — which will affect millions around the world — I have no choice but to speak out.”

Khan urged Theresa May to, “rescind the offer of a full state visit for President Trump — until this ban is lifted. I don’t believe the people of London will support rolling out the red carpet until this happens.”

He added, “Great friends must warn each other when they are making a mistake. It’s the mark of a genuine mature relationship.”