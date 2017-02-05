National

Srinagar (5 February, 2017): The Jammu and Kashmir State Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die early this month. Both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council were adjourned (February 1) seven days before the schedule.

Chaos and pandemonium gripped both the Houses over Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on Article 370 wherein she had remarked that nothing can be more anti-national than talking about abrogation of Article 370. The opposition legislators created an uproar the Speaker’s decision to “expunge” the remarks by the Chief Minister and alleged that the coalition government is being run by the RSS.

To add to this, the Speaker Kavinder Gupta (February 1) said that he had examined the records and she (Mehbooba Mufti) did not mean anything as such. “She had said that some people want to create a situation in Kashmir so that people of only one colour and one dress live there.” This further triggered protests in the House.

As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker unexpectedly announced that the House has been adjourned sine die. The opposition staged protests against the state government for adjourning the Assembly sine die. State Secretary of CPI(M) and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami termed the decision harmful for maintaining the sanctity of the legislature and democracy in the state. National Conference working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (February 1) tweeted, “Mehbooba Mufti’s government hides behind the Speaker and gets him to adjourn the Assembly sine die a week ahead of schedule.”

Meanwhile,the Chief Minister, who is also the State’s Home Minister,in a written replyhad informed the Legislative Assembly at Jammu (January 27) that her government engaged religious leaders and Masjid committees to help improve the situation in the state and deployed extrasecurity forces and imposed restrictions and suspended internet services to quell the 2016 summer unrest.