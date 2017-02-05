National

Srinagar (5 February, 2017): In the wake of the ban on entry of nationals from seven Muslim countries in the United States by its president Donald Trump, two Kashmiri snowshoe athletes were allegedly denied visa to visit the country. The snowshoers, Tanveer Hussain Parra and Abid Hussain Khan, were scheduled to attend the World Snowshoe Federation 2017 World Championship in Saranac Lake (New York) towards the end of this month (February 24-25). Both had flown to US embassy in New Delhi on January 28to get the visa but were reportedly denied the same citing the “current US policy”.

The US president had on January 27 signed an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees from entering the US and placed Pakistan under “extreme vetting”. Twenty-four-year-old Parra represented India at the World Snowshoe championship held in Vezza de Ogglio, Brescia, Italy, last year where he finished 31st in the senior category.