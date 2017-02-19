National
The futility of Women' Day in an uncaring society
By Humra Quraishi, The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Feb 19, 2017
Reserving a ‘day’ for women seems rather absurd and more along the synthetic strain. Why just one day…why not all days of the year or years! And why only for women …why not for men!
The stark truth is none of the political and bureaucratic who’s who gives a damn whether the human being is left alive or dumped in one of those dying slots. And the so-called celebration days are fitted more to distract, make an ass of the hapless!
In those earlier years I did attend a couple of the women’s day ‘celebrations’ but found them to be so bogus that it was impossible to sit through …And then, when I began reading the socio-economic realities facing our men and women, I made it a point not to attend even one of these hyped events.
Dismal facts on not just the roti-kapda-makaan front, but also on the sexual exploitation front. If young girls are raped, young boys are sodomized. If older women are molested, older men are seduced. If a bunch of human forms is trafficked. It’s a mixed lot – women and children and even teenaged boys. If the jailed population is subjected to torture, it affects all prisoners - men and women.
That’s a different matter altogether that none of the political rulers and their aides want to peep into those hell-holes where a large percentage of our population languishes. Needless for me to add that this jailed lot is left at the mercy of the merciless jail staff headed by the jailors. And after reading several books authored by former prisoners, all that I can say is that the jailed conditions are hellish, yet we sit so unbothered. Yes, even on Women’s Day besides sending a box of sweets for the inmates, there’s no furthering of concern.
A country’s development (actual and factual development and not along farce formats!) can be judged by the condition of its jailed population and also by that of its women and children and the minority communities. And seeing the condition of all these groups, we are lagging far behind. Still stuck in those dark ages.
HARSH MANDER’S LATEST BOOK
FATAL ACCIDENTS OF BIRTH: Stories of Suffering, Oppression and Resistance (Publisher: Speaking Tiger)
Harsh Mander is one of those bureaucrats who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service soon after the Gujarat pogrom in 2002 and took to writing on
These are hitting stories. Each one of them portraying how the very governance and the political lot manning it can ruthlessly trample upon human lives. Space constraints come in way, so unable to quote extensively. Let me quote from one of these 17 stories. Titled, “Life Among the Graves,” it focuses on a pogrom survivor of
LEAVING YOU WITH…
These lines of Faiz Ahmad Faiz, (translated into English)
[end / 16 February, 2017]