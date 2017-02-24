Human Rights

This year’s Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW) is about to launch in London on Tuesday, and will be held in over 200 cities around the globe over the next two months. IAW events, now in their thirteenth year, will take place across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Cities and university campuses will host discussions, concerts, panels, film screenings and creative actions to raise awareness about Israel’s illegal settler-colonial project, military occupation and apartheid system over the Palestinian people, and to build support for the growing Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights. Thousands of students, academics and campaigners will call attention to the Palestinian struggle for freedom, justice and equality.

Israeli Apartheid Week’s exciting opening plenary will take place in London (UK) on February 23, featuring veteran South African anti-apartheid activist and educator Farid Esack, internationally acclaimed poet, Black Lives Matter and Dream Defenders campaigner, Aja Monet and professor Karma Nabulsi as chair.

