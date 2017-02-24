Hyderabad: Author Ram Puniani on Saturday launched a unique Diploma Course in Communal Harmony through a Mobile App ‘Unite India’ designed by All India Secular Forum member Syed Khalid.

Speaking after launching the App, Ram Puniyani said that ‘Unite India’ App would clear many misconceptions which are creating hatred within various communities in India. Stating that most of the misconceptions on the religion and history were created by vested interests for political gains, he said those completing Diploma in Communal Harmony could easily defeat such hate mongers. He said it were the British who first linked kings with their religion to pursue the politics of ‘Divide & Rule’. Later, the medieval history was distorted which unleashed a series of misconceptions which consequently resulted in created hatred among Hindus, Muslims and Christians. It often led to violent riots and none of them were spontaneous, but organised.



He said that the ‘Unite India’ App aims to promote Indian nationalism practiced by Mahatma Gandhi, Moulana Azad, Bhagat Singh, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose. It will also counter the religion-based nationalism which was practiced people like Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Sarvarkar.

Syed Khalid, the AISF member and App Developer said that “The course is primarily divided into 11 chapters including Communal Violence, Misconceptions About Minorities, Alliances Amongst Kings, Islam In India, India’s Mixed Culture, Colonial Period, Indian Nationalism, Kashmir Issue, Global Terrorism Today and Communalism Today. The chapters are sub-divided into 68 topics with each giving clear and precise answer to one popular myth. The candidates will have to write exam after the end of each topic. Each topic is of about 200 words and the candidates need to give correct answers for at least three out of five questions to pass the test. After the completion of entire course, the candidates will be awarded a Certificate.

On an average, a person will be able to complete the entire course in a span of 10 hours.

The topics covered in this course touch upon widely discussed issues like origin of Islam in India, Babri Masjid, Mumbai rights, Godhra carnage, etc., to current topics like RSS concept of nationalism, terrorism in Kashmir, Love Jihad.”

“A majority of people in India are ignorant of historical facts and therefore, they fall prey to the false propaganda carried out by some communal elements who spread hatred by distorting truth. It is quite possible to pollute minds using wrong information, but it is impossible to spoil the hearts who always respond positively to the call of truth. Through ‘Unite India’ App, All India Secular Forum (AISF) will be trying to touch the hearts of all peace-loving Indians by making them study and understand the rational history, which would clear most of their misconceptions and answer myths” said Amina Mirza the AISF member.

The “Unite India” App is available for free download for Android platforms on Google Play Store @ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raylabs.harmony&hl=en