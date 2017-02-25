Mr Najeeb Ahmed, an M.Sc Bio-Technology student at JNU (Jawaharlal University) residing in campus Mahi Mandavi hostel has been missing since the last 4 months after a scuffle with members of ABVP, and his mother is crying and trying to ensure justice for his son.

In this regard, SIO along with other organizations has submitted a memorandum to MHRD demanding immediate enquiry into the matter and make every possible effort to search this missing student and send a message of safety and security for students in higher education institutions.

Delay in the case and denying information could institute things to make the case lose its steam, is a perception of his mother and students. It has also been observed that, the counsel appearing in the case is being labeled as “Fundamentalist supporter” who is wrongly supporting the cause.

In campuses across India it is also observed that Muslim students are ridiculed and discriminated against, this must be curbed by strong means.

In this regard SIO had collected almost 2.5 million signatures across the nation and will submit it to the national commission for minorities.

SIO demand that, the authorities (JNU authorities and Delhi police) responsible to settle the matter must be more responsive and raise the hope of his mother regarding his comeback and ensure justice to him. We also demand a Judicial probe into the matter must be initiated and give immediate relief to this ailing mother. Guests in Press Conference:

Mrs. Fathima Nafees (Mother of Najeeb)

Mr. Nahas Mala, (President, SIO of India)

Er. Mohammad Salim (General Secretary, JIH)

Mr. Ravindra S Garia (Advocate Supreme Court)

Mr. Khaleeq Ahmed, (General Secretary, SIO of India)

Mr. Nadeem Khan (Social Activist) Issued by