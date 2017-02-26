Education and Careers
Karnataka's APJ Abdul Kalam Leadership Training Program 2017 for Minorities
The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Feb 26, 2017
A project by Government of Karnataka, Minority Welfare Department, Directorate of Minorities to Create the Future Leaders of India.
100 Top Students of 9 Standard from Minority Morarji Desai Residential Schools in Gulbarga Region will undergo the 5 Days Residential Program at Govt. Muslim Residential School, Savalgi, Gulbarga.
The 5 Day training Program will be delivered by Knowledge Partner CIGMA Foundation.
10+ International & National Level Trainers who together share 100+ years of experience will empower the participants to become FUTURE LEADERS.