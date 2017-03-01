Mr. M. Naushad Ansari, Hon’y President of the foundation, informed that thousands of vacancies are filled up every year for Group B and Group C jobs through competitive examinations conducted by various government departments and public/private sector units. These examination can be cracked with a proper planning and focused preparation. He further stated that the foundation has provided free coaching to three batches consisting of 15 candidates each. Some of the candidates from earlier batches have been selected for government jobs; in Defence Research Development Organisation (as an Assistant), in Postal & Telegraph (as a postal assistant) and in Indian Railways (as a loco pilot) etc.

The Foundation has planned to select twenty candidates this time, namely, ‘SCHOLAR-20’. The selected candidates will be admitted to the best coaching centre/s in PATNA. They will also be provided free study materials and counseling. Orientation program will also be organised so that the scholars become good citizens of the country. The needy students, who have passed/are in the final year of graduation and qualify to write above examinations, may apply for the scholarship. The selection of candidates will be done through screening test and interview scheduled to be held on 26th March 2017. Last date for submission of application is 15th March, 2017.

The Peace Foundation is a non-profit voluntary non government organisation. It was established in 2013 with the object of bringing social, economic development and to promote social harmony in the society. It is registered as a Public Charitable Trust (Govt. of Bihar).