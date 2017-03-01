With the completion of 60 yrs of Indo-Iran Cultural Agreement, the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, New Delhi organizes the 6th series of Sa’adi award to felicitate the selected scholars of Persian language and literature. This function was held in the gracious presence of Dr. Haddad Adel the President of Sa’adi Foundation of Iran, Mr. Gholam Raza Ansari, Ambassador of Iran and Ambassador of Tajikistan, Head department of Persian of JNU, DU and Jamia, Professors, Scholars and Researchers of Persian Language and Literature from different universities of India and Cultural and literary personalities. Dr. Ali Dehgahi, the Cultural Counsellor of I.R.Iran gave a welcome address.

The aim of this award is the recognition and honor the services of those who have devoted all their life and energy to the promotion of Persian language and literature in India. Similarly, it is to encourage the younger generation of India to learn this language and Indo-Iranian Culture and Literature which is the common legacy and heritage of the past generation of these two nations for over more than 1000 yrs. In the previous 5 award functions more than 22 Persian scholars were given award.

This year Padmashri Prof. Rehana Khatoon former Head Dept of Persian Delhi University, Prof. Qamar Ghaffar former head of the Dept. of Persian Jamia Millia Islamia and Dr. Ahsanuz Zafar of Lucknow University were given Saadi Award for their valuable contributions for the promotion of Persian language and Literature.

The special issue of the quarterly Journal of Persian Culture, Language and Literature on Prof. Zamina Ghafforova of the Khujan University of Tajikistan and Masnavi Padshanama by Kaleem Kashani edited by late Dr. Yunus Jaffri were released.

After bestowing the award Dr. Haddad Adel said in his presidential speech that it is an excellent tradition to dedicate a day in the name of the devotees of Persian language and literature. This tradition has become customary in the last few years by Iran Culture House, New Delhi. Such tradition can prove encouraging for the young scholars and students who are pursuing their research in the field of Persian language and literature and motivate them to devote their best efforts.

The academy of language and literature, compliment those who are honored with the award, I extend my gratitude to those scholars and teacher who have extended their helping hand in the promotion of learning Persian language and literature. The academy of language and literature of appreciates and expresses its warm gratitude to Iran Culture House for this function.