Aligarh, March 2, 2017: The Moinuddin Ahmad Art Gallery, Aligarh Muslim University is hosting a three-day ‘Calligraphy Exhibition’, which will display works of Dr Qamar Dagar from New Delhi and Mr Mohd Ahrar Hindi, Deputy Commissioner (retd) Jharkhand. The exhibition, which will close on March 3, 2017 was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Gholam Ali Haddad Adil, Former Speaker Iranian Parliament, Director Sadi Foundation, Tehran; His Excellency, Mr Shaida Mohammad Abdali, Ambassador of Afghanistan, New Delhi; His Excellency, Mr Mirzosharif Jalolov, Ambassador of Tajikistan, New Delhi and AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah (Veteran).

Mr Wajahat Habibullah, former Chairman, National Minority Commission, New Delhi; Dr Muhammad Raza Waiz Mahdavi, Chairman Planning Commission for Promotion of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Iran; Dr Ali Dehgahi, Cultural Counsellor, Iran Culture House, New Delhi; Brigadier Syed Ahmad Ali (Veteran), Pro-Vice Chancellor, AMU; Professor Azarmi Dukht Safavi, Director, Institute of Persian Research, AMU and Dr Badar Jahan Coordinator, Moinuddin Ahmad Art Gallery, Aligarh Muslim University were also present on the occasion.

The Exhibition is a part of the 2nd International Conference of Oriental and Iranian Studies and International Seminar on Bedil Dehlavi organized by Institute of Persian Research, AMU.

