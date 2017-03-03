Education and Careers

AMU extends last date of the receipt of application forms

The Milli Gazette Online
Published Online: Mar 03, 2017

Aligarh, March 2, 2017: Aligarh Muslim University today extended the last date of the receipt of the application forms of the advertisement No.1/2017 dated 18.02.2017. The date has been extended to 10.03.2017 from 03.03.2017. Dr Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, Deputy Registrar, Selection Committee, AMU has confirmed the extension in the date.

Public Relations Office, Aligarh Muslim University

