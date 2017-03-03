Education and Careers
AMU extends last date of the receipt of application forms
Published Online: Mar 03, 2017
Aligarh, March 2, 2017: Aligarh Muslim University today extended the last date of the receipt of the application forms of the advertisement No.1/2017 dated 18.02.2017. The date has been extended to 10.03.2017 from 03.03.2017. Dr Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, Deputy Registrar, Selection Committee, AMU has confirmed the extension in the date.
