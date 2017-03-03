Islamic Perspectives

Aligarh, March 2, 2017: Professor, Khaliq Ahmad, Former Dean and Senior Professor at Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, IIUM, Malaysia, who is also Aligarh Muslim University alumnus, recently, delivered a lecture on ‘Islamic perspective of Leadership and motivation’ at the Conference Hall, Department of Commerce.

During the lecture, Prof Ahmad deciphered the connotations involved in low context societies and high context societies.

He further talked about the importance of trust which comes through competence and character in the world of business as well as in other spheres of life.

Faculty members, Post Doctoral Fellows, Research Scholars and Post Graduate Students also participated in a discussion after Prof Ahmad’s presentation.

Prof Mohd Mohsin Khan, Chairperson, Department of Commerce delivered the welcome address. Prof Nawab Ali Khan, Dean, Faculty of Commerce proposed the vote of thanks.

Public Relations Office, Aligarh Muslim University