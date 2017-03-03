Opinions

A 20-yr-old Delhi girl's extremely wise statement that, 'Not Pakistan but war killed my father,' is being viewed as anti-national and she's being chastised by all pseudo-nationalists and false patriots. This is terribly sad. Rather than learn from her and mull over her sage words on the utter futility of war, many in the country are condemning her. She's right. It's war, not Pakistan , that killed her father who was a Captain in the Indian Army when the Kargil skirmishes broke out in 1999. Remember the sagacious words of the US General Douglas MacArthur, the most decorated soldier in the modern warfare and a key figure in the Pacific during the Second World War, 'There's no enemy country. I'll shake hands with the 'enemy' soldier when there's no war and vice versa but both will try to kill each other during the war.' British Field Marshal Montgomery echoed the same sentiments, 'All nations are friends. War turns them into enemies.' Ashoka, the Great, uttered the same words after seeing the unprecedented bloodshed in the battle of Kalinga, 'Why did I kill so many innocent soldiers? Were they my enemies? The main enemy was the battle.' The Pali concept of Buddha, 'Yuddham Parabhootam,' the very idea of war must be defeated, not the enemies because there's no enemy. War itself is the biggest enemy.

The ill-timed and ill-interpreted nationalistic fervour has germinated the seed of other country being our enemy. India and Pakistan are surviving on this perpetual strife and idea of enmity. We all seem to be hellbent upon the perpetuation of this bad-blood. French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte wrote to the British Admiral Horatio Nelson, 'Admiral, whether you defeat me or I defeat you, nothing will happen. But one thing will remain forever intact: Not the countries, France or the Great Britain , but the battle had its last laugh.'

Yes, a battle or a war has the last laugh. War is death's dance macabre. We all must get rid of the apparitions of war from our consciousness and stop blaming the other country for killing. A country doesn't kill. War does. Stop encouraging and nurturing such ill-conceived ideas and learn from this young girl. The anti-war poet Wilfred Owen aptly said, 'War goes beyond country/Killing is its foremost duty.'

First of all, the whole world must ponder over disarmament and stop spending trillions of money on weapons of mass destruction. We're still not evolved and are enamoured of our troglodyte past when we'd kill each other at the drop of a hat. War is a scar on the escutcheon of mankind. It's an anathema we need to get rid of.