Fraud Alert: Beware of Fake IELTS certificate racket

Published Online: Apr 28, 2017

The below fraud email was received by a person in Uttar Pradesh who fortunately contacted MG for help. It is clearly a case of fraud. The content of the email are such. Beware do not deposit money in personal bank accounts of anyone on the basis of emails received. Beware of phishing and similar scams. This person in Uttar Pradesh would not have been able to recover his money from this fraud from Mizoram. Apparently this fraud also had the mobile number of the prospective victim and kept calling him claiming they are calling from the British Council. We ask the person to refer to   https://www.idp.com/india/studyabroad for correct information about IELTS. There is no short cuts to a good IELTS score and to get a visa do your pay touts and agents on the basis of emails and phone calls.

TEXT OF THE FRAUD EMAIL IS BELOW:

WELCOME TO BRITISH COUNCIL IELTS OFFICE

                                                                                                  DEAR SIR/MADAM
We received your request we will provide your urgent Basis IELTS certificate within 2hours once we confirm your payment of (11,500 INR) India rupee to this office below is the Account for mode of payment kindly  go and make the payment immediately to enable us provide your IELTS certificate and we will send it to you within 2hours below is the account details.
 
                                                             BELOW IS ACCOUNT DETAILS FOR YOUR PAYMENT
                                                                                 A/C NAME: LALRINDIKI
                                                                           A/C NUMBER: 04782000100045707
                                                                             IFSC CODE: PUNB04783000
                                                                                       BRANCH: AIZAWL
                                                                        BANK NAME: PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
                                                                                     
AFTER PAYMENT SEND THE SCANNED COPY OF YOUR PAYMENT SLIP TO US IMMEDIATELY ONCE YOU DONE THE PAYMENT FORWARD THE COPY THE PAYMENT SLIP TO US.
                                                                                                     
                                                                   Forward your details below to us for the process of your Ielts Certificate:
       Your passport photo
Your full name
     Your date of birth
 
Those registering online or through courier / post will receive an email containing access details to our free online preparation course - Road to IELTS, on successful realisation of the payment.
 
BRITISH COUNCIL IELTS OFFICE
NEW DELHI
INDI

 

