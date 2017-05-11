Aligarh, May 10, 2017: Aligarh Muslim University’s Jama Masjid Restoration Project has been completed under the leadership of AMU Vice Chancellor, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah (Veteran). The function to mark the completion of this project was held at University’s Strachey Hall.

On the occasion, General Shah appreciated the efforts of everyone involved in restoration project. He pointed out that a request has been made to the Jama Masjid Committee to provide a praying space for women in the mosque. He further said that Jama Masjid is unique as different sects of the Muslim community pray in the mosque.

General Shah also said that education for children especially for girls is one of the most important issues as education will lead to growth and development of the community. After the Magrib Prayers, General Shah also unveiled the stone slab of the Mosque.

Professor Kalimuddin Ahmad, OSD, Jama Masjid Restoration Project in the welcome address stated that theRestoration Project has been completed because of the generous donations from the Alumni, AMU staff and well-wishers. He also requested the Vice Chancellor to provide a separate Jama Masjid maintenance account.

Nawab Javaid Saeed Khan Sahab of Chattari, who is a member of the Conservation Committee stressed upon a manual to be prepared for the daily, weekly, monthly and yearly maintenance of Jama Masjid. “This report should have details of what to do and what to avoid related to the maintenance of Jama Masjid,” said Mr Javaid Saeed.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammad Farhan Fazli, Convener, Heritage Cell presented a power point presentation describing one year long journey of the conservation works at Jama Masjid. He added that the Heritage Cell established in AMU is unique as no other heritage University in India is having this kind of cell for the restoration of their heritage structures.

Mr Rashid Ghani, who is also the Convener of Committee proposed the vote of thanks. Mr Mohammad Faizan conducted the programme.

Public Relations Office, Aligarh Muslim University