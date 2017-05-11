Lucknow: Yesterday, 10 May, was a remarkable day... here. We cut through all sham and 'vidhva vilap' of liberals to introduce a new issue, that of colonial remnants, that as early as in 2-3 months will shift focus away from Gau Raksha and Love Jihad...We accomplished what liberals-Nehruvians etc can only dream of...snatching nationalism from BJP-RSS...

Do you realize what will happen if the pitch is raised about demolishing Hodson's grave in La Martiniere, Lucknow?

La Martiniere represents the 'secular liberal elite' of Lucknow. The latter in turn represents the Indian secular liberal elite. It is this elite that is responsible for the rise of BJP. This is a political fact not an ideological statement. We broke ASI rules, broke the lock at Havelock's cemetery in Alambagh and planted the real deeds of monster Havelock bang on his grave. The administration was caught off guard. Everyone was caught off-guard. We could have walked inside La Martiniere and beaten up the Principal Carlyre in the presence of the Police. Most Police guys were sympathetic to our cause. We could have planted our plaque on Hodson's grave. But I want to keep the issue alive...

I want a mass, not intellectual, debate. In a country where after 70 years of Independence killers such as Hodson, Havelock are still lionized, and the left nor the liberals ever made an issue out of this, why will the BJP not rise? Why should the people not turn towards a distorted version of nationalism when intellectuals and secularists do not address their emotional, patriotic needs?

Economists talk of facts and logic. This is not the Nehruvian era. All your facts and logics go above the head of ordinary people. They do not understand your secularism or bhaichaara. But they understand when I say that laudatory phrases on the graves of cruel British officers is an anomaly.

Are English speaking secularists even adept to go, leave alone amongst 'the BJP minded peasantry', but even youths and students of the whatsapp generation? And then you condemn the BJP for poisoning their minds!

People talk of an alternative narrative to BJP. Well I have created one. Me, a 'bookish' author who has written 2500 page book among other things. It was the job of communist party leaders who head formations of millions of followers and raise millions in levies. They who talk of 'Left not being strong in Hindi belt' should have come down here to raise this issue. But no...they will sit in their academic armchairs even as fascism creeps in...they will do conventions but not hit the streets...

There was a debate before I undertook this program. The convention oriented crowd was saying that Lucknow civil society is not ready to oppose Yogi! What do you know about UP? And what do you mean by Lucknow civil society? Youths and peasants are not part of civil society? Firstly, Lucknow civil society is not limited to certain English speaking psuedos. Secondly, those not in favour of opposing Yogi are miniscule. Then why did 'personalities' who organize conventions were unable to take out a march on 10th May in Lucknow? गर्मी बहुत थी क्या?

This same Lucknow civil society is the one that is friends with Carlyle, the La Martiniere Principal. The latter is not an individual. He is a trend. He represents secular opportunism, secular arrogance, secular decadence at its worst. Most secularists are afflicted with this disease. Have you ever thought why a 3rd grader like Kumar Vishwas is more popular than Prashant Bhushan? Has Prashant Bhushan ever raised peasant or Nationalist issues? He has only been part of RSS backed Anna type movements!

I am the one who called Modi a brahmahatyara. I was arrested by his men. Then how come scores and scores of 'BJP minded people' are with me? Can you answer that? Yesterday's movement in Lucknow was attended by 'BJP minded people', SFI, socialists, Tikait followers and the like...it is not yet a Mandir type movement. But it has the foundation of one. VHP asked for 1 brick from every house. I am asking for 100 rupees...

Read the Press release below...and debate...I am putting my life on the line...but I did what I promised yesterday on the streets...this movement will develop soon into asking for apology and compensation from British...the ruling class has put Shashi Tharoor on the issue to dilute my job...Tharoor is asking for Rs1 compensation from the British...I am asking for 100 lakh crores...for 10 million killed by the British only during 1857 wars...

This will become nationalism of tomorrow...the future...the narrative...you do not know about Awadh...you do not know Brahmavarta...you do not know the peasantry...you do not know history...you do not know how Awadh defeated the British empire...तुम्हे नही पता उत्तर प्रदेश क्या है...और बिना यहां कि धूल मिट्टी मे पैर जमाये anti-corruption, anti etc etc से कुछ नही होगा...

