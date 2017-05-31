National

How much more blood is needed to outrage you, Madhu Kishwar

Published Online: May 31, 2017

Madhu Kishwar, you were so outraged by Sagarika Ghose’s tweet that you had to complain with the Press Council of India…Were you similarly outraged by the lynchings of Mohsin Shaikh (Pune), Muhammad Akhlaq (Dadri), Naim, Sheikh Sajju, Sheikh Siraj and Sheikh Halim (Shobhapur), Syed Farid Khan (Dimapur), Pehlu Khan (Alwar), Salman (Bhopal), Abu Hanifa and Riyazuddin Ali (Nagaon), Muhammad Majloom and Imtiaz [Azad] Khan (Latehar), Mohammed Ayyub (Anandnagar), Ajju Husain (Choti Sadri), Mohammad Sadam and  Mohammad Farooque (Imphal), Manakkadu Veettil Shabeer (Attingal), Zahid Rasool Bhat (Udhampur), Noman (Sirmaur)....the list is by no means complete. And what you would you say of the murders of Dr. Dabholkar, Pansare and Prof. Kalburgi and many others, especially Dalits across the nation. How many more lives should be brutally and bestially extinguished before a Modi bhakt like you takes notice? I too second and own up Sagarika's tweet:“Mobs are hunting and killing Muslims across India and THERE IS NO JUSTICE FOR THE KILLERS! WAKE UP, GOI!” 

Zafarul-Islam Khan
Editor, The Milli Gazette

See Madhu Kishwar's complaint to the Press Council of India against Sagarika Ghose here: https://madhukishwar.blogspot.in/2017/05/when-journalists-serve-isi-agenda.html

 

The tweet in question, which Sagarika deleted later after trolling by right wingers:

Muslim animal trader being beaten mercilessly at Choti Sadari, Dist Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, 30 May 2016

2016 Jharkhand Cow lynching — Two Muslim cattle traders hanged from a tree, Mazlum Ansari, 32, and Imteyaz Khan, 13, on 19 March 2016, source: thenewsminute.com

Cow lynching—Yaqub of Takli Thana in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, being beaten on 10 April 2017 

Lynching of Bhoop Singh & Jabar Singh, brutally assaulted by cow vigilantes in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on 4 May 2017 (Source: Times of India) 

Muslims beaten by Gau Raksha Dal (Cow Protection group) and being forced to eat cow dung, Near Badarpur-Faridabad 28 June 2016

Jharkhand's Imteyaz Khan, 12, hanged by Hindu radicals, Latehar District 19 March 2016

Lynching of Pehlu Khan and his 4 associates dragged out of pickup truck, Alwar, Rajasthan 4 April 2017

Cow Terrorism, Lynching of Akhlaq over beef rumours, December 2015, Dadri, Uttar Pradesh

Four lynched in Jharkhand on rumours of kidnapping Children, 18 May 2017

Two suspected 'cattle thieves' Lynching of two persons in Nagaon, Assam 30 April 2017

Lynching bruised victim of cow vigilates in Kalkaji, New Delhi, 22 April 2017 (Source: NDTV)

Terror by cow vigilantes, badly beat two at Bhubaneshwar Station, Orissa, 23 May 2017.jpg

Mohsin shaikh Muslim techie beaten to death in Pune, 2 June 2014

3 Sikh Sewadars mercilessly beaten in Ajmer, Rajasthan, villagers labelled them as child kidnappers (25 May 2017)

 

 

 

 

 

 

