Madhu Kishwar, you were so outraged by Sagarika Ghose’s tweet that you had to complain with the Press Council of India…Were you similarly outraged by the lynchings of Mohsin Shaikh (Pune), Muhammad Akhlaq (Dadri), Naim, Sheikh Sajju, Sheikh Siraj and Sheikh Halim (Shobhapur), Syed Farid Khan (Dimapur), Pehlu Khan (Alwar), Salman (Bhopal), Abu Hanifa and Riyazuddin Ali (Nagaon), Muhammad Majloom and Imtiaz [Azad] Khan (Latehar), Mohammed Ayyub (Anandnagar), Ajju Husain (Choti Sadri), Mohammad Sadam and Mohammad Farooque (Imphal), Manakkadu Veettil Shabeer (Attingal), Zahid Rasool Bhat (Udhampur), Noman (Sirmaur)....the list is by no means complete. And what you would you say of the murders of Dr. Dabholkar, Pansare and Prof. Kalburgi and many others, especially Dalits across the nation. How many more lives should be brutally and bestially extinguished before a Modi bhakt like you takes notice? I too second and own up Sagarika's tweet:“Mobs are hunting and killing Muslims across India and THERE IS NO JUSTICE FOR THE KILLERS! WAKE UP, GOI!”