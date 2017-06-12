National

Srinagar: Hurriyat (G) led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani has demanded the release of all detainees before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in the last week of this month.

Criticizing the authorities for repeatedly slapping Public Safety Act (PSA) on separatist leaders even after the courts quash their detention, Geelani, in a statement here on June 12, said Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DeM) chairperson Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, Masrat Aalam Bhat and dozens of other senior separatists leaders were languishing in jails.

Geelani added that during 2016 summer unrest, thousands of people were arrested and over 500 were still detained either in interrogation centres or in different jails. In most cases the detainees were bailed out and their cases quashed by judiciary, he said, adding the authorities instead of honouring the court orders were ignoring all norms and rules. Consequently, detainees were not released and slapped with new PSA orders to prolong their detention.

Meanwhile, DeM here on June 12 in a statement alleged that the treatment meted out to the party chairperson and her personal secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda, and the people who go to meet them inside the Amphala jail in Jammu was deplorable. DeM general secretary, Nahida Nasreen, alleged that the jail authorities were not allowing the family members to meet the party chairperson and Sofi Fehmeeda since Thursday. It was deplorable that after travelling more than 300 kms the family members were not allowed to meet them, added the general secretary.

She said that the duo are under detention in the Amphala jail since May 18 and are suffering from poor health condition, extreme weather and cruel treatment by the jail authorities. She further alleged that there were no proper facilities inside the jail and as many as 60-70 inmates were crammed in the ladies barrack. The court, she said, had ordered the shifting of the duo to Srinagar but the same was rejected. The separatists had criticized the government’s move to book Andrabi under PSA.

Hurriyat (G) has however, sought intervention of ICRC, Amnesty International and international organizations for human rights for immediate release of all detainees.