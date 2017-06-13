Science and Technology

Aligarh, June 13, 2017: Aligarh Muslim University’s Department of Mathematics academic, Professor Asma Ali’s research volume entitled, ‘Algebra and its Applications’ has been published by the prestigious press, Springer, an international publisher of science, technology, and medicine related literature and research. The publication has come with support and contribution by Dr S Tariq Rizvi from the US based Ohio State University and co-editor, Dr Vecenzo De Filippis from the University of Messina, Italy.

Prof Ali has made valuable contributions in Algebra and in particular the rings and module theory with her publications in countless journals of international repute.

She has also been awarded two major research projects from the University Grants Commission and DST, New Delhi. She has been an invited speaker at the Ohio State University in US, Brock University in Canada, Kyung Hee University in South Korea, Ankara University in Turkey, King Saud University in Saudia Arabia, American University in Sharjah and King Khalid University in Saudia Arabia.

Prof Ali is also a life member of many organisations including the American Mathematical Society, Indian Mathematical Society and Indian Science Congress. She has a teaching and research experience of over 23 years and has supervised over eight Mphil and eight Phds.

Issued by PRO, Aligarh Muslim University